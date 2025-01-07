CARDIAC Arrest EXPLOSION: What’s Behind the Surge?

Cardiac arrests have surged at a horrifying rate in 2024. As someone who has spent years analyzing trends in health and asking the difficult questions, I feel compelled to share my findings with you. But more importantly, I need your help to push for change and raise awareness about this critical issue.

Let’s dive into the data and explore what’s really happening. Together, we can make a difference.

The Startling Statistics

Recent data from the UK Ambulance Service paints a worrying picture. In 2019, the average daily cardiac arrest calls hovered around 300. By 2024, this number had almost doubled, with calls exceeding 600 on some days. This isn’t a seasonal fluctuation or a random spike—it’s a trend that demands urgent attention.

Why aren’t we hearing more about this? The silence is deafening. It’s time to break through the noise and address the elephant in the room.

The Possible Causes

The rise in cardiac arrests coincides with several concerning factors:

Spike Protein and Inflammation: Emerging research suggests that the lingering effects of spike proteins - whether from infections or vaccinations - could be causing silent but significant damage to the heart. Multiple Hits to the Heart: Recurring infections and other stressors are compounding the strain on cardiovascular health, leading to what could be a silent epidemic of myocarditis and heart failure. Neglected Early Warnings: The data has been available for years, yet key players in health and politics seem reluctant to address the issue.

Why Your Support Matters

I’ve dedicated my platform to uncovering the truths that often go untold. But I can’t do it alone. Here’s how your support makes a difference:

Amplify the Message: As a paid subscriber, you ensure that this vital information reaches more people. Fund the Fight for Answers: Your contributions help me continue to investigate and present data that others might shy away from. Be Part of the Change: Together, we can push for transparency, accountability, and solutions to save lives.

What’s Next?

In the coming weeks, I’ll be sharing more insights into the connection between spike proteins, cardiovascular health, and what we can do to mitigate these risks. Paid subscribers will gain access to exclusive in-depth analyses and actionable advice to protect their health and the health of their loved ones.

Your support also helps keep this platform alive, free from external influences or censorship. If you haven’t already, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Together, we can shine a light on the truths that matter most.

Stay informed, stay vigilant, and let’s work together to create a healthier future.