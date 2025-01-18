Can Ignoring Embalmers' Clots EVER Be Justified?

For the past two years, I’ve been following a troubling yet under-discussed phenomenon: the discovery of large, white, fibrous clots in embalmed bodies. This issue, which began gaining attention in 2023, has sparked countless questions about its origins and implications. To bring clarity to this critical topic, I invite you to listen, where I’ll delve into the science, the data, and what it all means for our health.

Here’s a summary of what we cover, broken down into chapters for easy reference:

Chapter 1: Introduction and the Unfolding Mystery (00:01:15)

I’ll share how I first encountered the issue of embalmer’s clots and why it’s captured my attention as a researcher and physician.

Chapter 2: The Whistleblower’s Revelations (00:06:09)

Hear the story of a courageous whistleblower who risked their career to raise awareness about this issue—not just in the deceased but also in the living.

Chapter 3: What Are These Clots? (00:13:04)

Understand the composition and characteristics of these mysterious clots, as observed by embalmers and medical professionals.

Chapter 4: Data from the Embalmers’ Survey (00:19:19)

Discover the findings of a groundbreaking survey involving embalmers from around the world, highlighting the prevalence and patterns of these clots.

2024 Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey Final 14 Dec 2024 143KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chapter 5: A Pathologist’s Perspective (00:25:30)

Explore why pathologists might not be observing these clots and the critical role embalmers play in uncovering them.

Chapter 6: Connections to Living Patients (00:31:45)

Could these clots have implications for living patients? Learn about findings from catheter labs and other medical settings.

Chapter 7: Scientific Analysis of Clots (00:38:10)

Review the research conducted on these clots, including protein composition and potential links to autoimmune mechanisms.

Chapter 8: Public Health Silence and Its Implications (00:44:55)

Why has this issue been largely ignored by public health authorities? We’ll discuss the challenges of bringing attention to emerging health crises.

Chapter 9: Insights from Radiologists and Specialists (00:50:30)

Hear what radiologists and endovascular specialists are saying about their encounters with unusual clotting events.

Example of abnormal clot removed from the leg of a patient

Chapter 10: Ethical Dilemmas in the Medical Community (00:56:20)

Examine the ethical responsibilities of medical and funeral professionals in addressing this phenomenon.

Chapter 11: Prion Disease and Other Concerns (01:02:45)

Learn about potential risks, such as prion disease, and why handling these clots requires extreme caution.

Chapter 12: A Call to Action (01:10:00)

Join the conversation and contribute to the growing effort to investigate and understand these clots. I’ll outline how you can get involved and stay informed.

This interview isn’t just about presenting data; it’s about fostering a dialogue that leads to real-world solutions. Your support helps amplify the call for transparency and further research.