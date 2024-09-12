Understanding Embalmers "White Clot Syndrome"

In this latest webinar, I tackled a complex and urgent topic that has consumed countless hours of my research: the formation of abnormal clots, or what some refer to as “white clots,” which have been observed in both living and deceased individuals, particularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of this presentation was to unpack the mechanisms behind these clots and to offer insights into why they demand immediate scientific investigation.

Introducing the Clot Puzzle

We started with a fundamental question: Why are embalmers and pathologists reporting clots that don’t match typical post-mortem findings? These clots, sometimes reaching lengths of 19 inches, are white, rubbery, and unusually difficult to break down. This isn’t something we can dismiss as a conspiracy; it’s a real phenomenon that requires further investigation. My presentation aimed to help attendees understand the significance of these clots and the mechanisms that might be responsible for their formation.

Spike Protein’s Role in Clotting

A key element I explored was the role of the spike protein from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Whether introduced by infection or vaccination, the spike protein appears to play a central role in clot formation. There is evidence to suggest that the spike protein interacts with various parts of our immune system and circulatory system, potentially creating an environment conducive to clot formation. These clots are not your typical blood clots; they often don’t contain the usual red blood cells or platelets and may be formed primarily from fibrin and other proteins.

Dissecting the White Clots