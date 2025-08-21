Did Spike Protein Create the Perfect Storm for AMYLOID Clots?

As part of my ongoing research and efforts to raise awareness, I continue to speak regularly about embalmers’ clots. The reason is simple: I know this will become a serious issue that can no longer be ignored.

Much like the stock market, you don’t have to see the crash to know when the signs are there. I’ve followed the science closely, spoken with embalmers, reviewed proteomic data, and had analyses sent to me by scientists across the globe. The pieces are beginning to align into a disturbing picture.

One of the great questions history will ask is this: how could something so strange be observed by embalmers—fibrous, rubbery clots pulled from vessels—and yet be completely ignored by mainstream science?

These clots are real. They are human protein, not artifacts. The microscopy confirms it. The proteomics confirm it. To deny them is like denying the existence of an alien spacecraft while standing underneath it.

The deeper question is why. Why would these unusual clots form now, and in such a peculiar way?

Recent reviews on amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 proteins point to the unsettling answer: it isn’t just spike. The nucleocapsid and envelope proteins can also misfold and form amyloid. But spike remains the primary driver—particularly in the “open” conformation designed into the mRNA vaccines. This exposes amyloidogenic segments normally hidden inside the closed viral structure.

A Comprehensive Mini‑review On Amyloidogenesis Of Diferent Sars‑cov‑2 Proteins 6.71MB ∙ PDF file Download Seminal work from Greg Harrison and Team Download

That makes vaccinated populations uniquely vulnerable. When coupled with genetic predispositions like the PRNP 129 MM genotype (which is most common in East Asians but still significant worldwide), an immune system skewed toward IgG4 tolerance, and ongoing circulation of immune-escape variants, the stage is set for a “perfect storm.”

Add to this the evidence of hemolysis, releasing free hemoglobin and heme that accelerate amyloid seeding, plus macrophage traps that provide a nidus for aggregation—and you begin to see how these massive white clots could form suddenly, almost explosively.

This is not a slow, chronic process. The data suggest it is acute, happening when multiple stressors align: persistent spike, immune mismatch, hemolysis, and impaired clearance. That’s why embalmers describe pulling out large fibrous clots, not finding tiny silent ones scattered everywhere.

What frightens me is that we may not see this until it is too late. Cremations and burials hide the evidence. Only embalmers, flushing out the vessels, can observe the phenomenon directly. And many report up to 80% prevalence in recent years.

If this pattern escalates, we may see a surge in unexplained illness and sudden death linked to clot obstruction—but without recognition of the underlying cause. That is the tragedy: science is not even looking.

I want to be clear—this remains a hypothesis. It is the extrapolation of multiple lines of evidence. But I believe it is better to sound the alarm now, rather than wait until the damage is undeniable.

History will not forgive our failure to investigate. Perhaps we cannot stop this, but if we understand it, maybe we can mitigate it.

And that may make all the difference.