VAX SPIKE Protein Lingers in Brain Arteries for MONTHS?

It’s April 2025, and I’m saying this now—because in the years to come, this topic will be a major focus of global medical conferences. I’m referring to an alarming pattern that’s beginning to emerge: an increase in hemorrhagic strokes, or brain bleeds, in the wake of mRNA vaccination and ongoing SARS-CoV-2 infections.

This isn’t a scare tactic. It’s science.

A recent pre-release Japanese study has begun connecting the dots in ways few others have dared to. Their autopsy-based research showed the presence of spike protein lodged in the lining of cerebral arteries—up to 17 months post-mRNA vaccination. Let that sink in. These are not just isolated cases. In their small but important study, 43.8% of vaccinated individuals who suffered hemorrhagic strokes had detectable spike protein in their cerebral vessels.

Why is this important?

Because we’ve already seen early signals—data out of Denmark showing increases in ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, Parkinson’s, and dementia post-vaccine rollout. But it was the hemorrhagic strokes that showed the most dramatic rise.

This new Japanese study doesn’t just confirm my suspicions—it explains them. And it validates what I’ve been calling for all along: autopsy and histological research to understand what we’re actually facing. Without this, we’re flying blind.

The science: Spike protein and vascular damage

Hemorrhagic strokes are devastating. Unlike the more common ischemic strokes (caused by clots), these occur when weakened blood vessels rupture—causing bleeding, swelling, and often fatal damage to the brain.

