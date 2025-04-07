They Tried to Silence Us. But Medical Freedom Just Won

I recorded my interview with Dr. Roland Victor in September 2024, before his court date, before the headlines, and before the world knew what Malaysia’s judicial system would decide.

Today, in April 2025, he has been acquitted.

Dr. Roland Victor is now a free man.

His only “crime” was asking questions, sharing science, and speaking in Bahasa so ordinary Malaysians could understand their rights and the risks around COVID-19 vaccinations. For that, he was arrested, charged under obscenity laws, and dragged through years of legal proceedings.

But now, the courts have spoken. Truth is not a crime.

🔗 Doctor freed on charge of making offensive video about COVID-19 vaccine

I followed Dr. Roland’s case closely because his story reflects what many of us have experienced around the world. During the height of the pandemic, questioning official narratives could cost you your job or your freedom. From Canada to the UK, Australia to Malaysia, physicians were punished for speaking from clinical experience and evidence.

Roland’s case was different only in how far the authorities went. They took him to court and tried to silence him through intimidation. But he stood firm. In doing so, he stood for all of us who believe that medicine should be built on transparency, informed consent, and public trust.

This is bigger than one man

His victory marks a global milestone in the restoration of medical freedom of speech.

The censorship many of us faced did not just silence doctors. It cost lives. It fractured public trust. And as Roland rightly observed, that erosion of trust may now be the most serious health crisis we face.

If people no longer believe their health authorities, who will they turn to? If effective treatments are developed in the future, how will the public know they are safe?

The answer lies in rebuilding credibility. That begins with allowing doctors to speak, especially when it is difficult to do so.

To the silent majority: it is time to speak

Dr. Roland did what many were afraid to do. He paid a price. But history has vindicated him. His courage gives others the strength to step forward. This includes doctors, scientists, researchers, and patients who were ridiculed or dismissed simply for asking difficult questions.

The climate of fear is beginning to lift. Momentum is shifting. But there is much more work to be done.

Let this moment be our reset

The pandemic changed the world. What we choose to rebuild from here will define the future of medicine. We can either return to silos and censorship or embrace a new model that values transparency, welcomes open discussion, and respects differing viewpoints.

Dr. Roland Victor’s acquittal represents a pivotal moment. It is a sign that the tide is turning and that the era of silencing principled voices is coming to an end.

We were never conspiracy theorists. We were never enemies of public health.

We were doctors doing our jobs.

And now, we can speak freely again.