The Retina: Unlocking the Secrets of the COVID-19 Storm

Investigating the potential link between immune-driven damage and retinal health
Dr Philip McMillan
Feb 19, 2025
1
2
For years, I have been researching the long-term effects of COVID-19, and one unsettling trend continues to emerge—the persistence of immune-driven damage long after the acute phase of infection has passed. I call this phenomenon the COVID STORM (Spike Triggered autOimmune Response Mechanism), a cascade of immune overactivation that leads to chronic inflammation, autoimmunity, and tissue damage.

But now, I am looking deeper. Could the retina—one of the most delicate and immune-protected parts of the body—hold critical clues to this ongoing health crisis?

Recent data, particularly from Denmark, highlights concerning trends among vaccinated individuals, especially the elderly. Hospitalized COVID patients in these groups face alarming mortality rates within 30 days of admission, raising urgent questions about immune priming, chronic inflammation, and the body’s ability to regulate long-term damage.

Why the Retina?

The retina is an extension of the brain. Like the blood-brain barrier, the retina is protected by a blood-retinal barrier, making it an ideal place to detect early signs of systemic disease. If COVID-19 and its spike protein trigger immune dysregulation, the retina could provide a visual fingerprint of this dysfunction.

Autoimmunity has been central to my research. It occurs when the immune system, instead of protecting the body, starts attacking its own tissues. In this case, could recurring COVID infections and vaccine-driven immune responses be damaging the retina through mechanisms similar to those affecting the vascular system and brain?

What the Research Shows

Vejon COVID-19 Review
Vejon COVID-19 Review Podcast
Comprehensive overview of COVID-19 looking at the research from Dr Philip McMillan delineating autoimmunity in the disease.
Appears in episode
Dr Philip McMillan
