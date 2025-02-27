The Neurological Storm: Is India Facing Its Most Dangerous Outbreak Yet?

A storm is brewing in India, and it’s not just another infectious disease outbreak—it’s something far more complex and alarming. Over the past two months, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases have surged at an unprecedented rate, particularly in Pune, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. What makes this outbreak so unusual is not just the number of cases, but the potential underlying cause.

For years, GBS - a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves - has been known to follow bacterial or viral infections, most commonly linked to Campylobacter jejuni. But in this case, the patterns don’t make sense.

Could the real trigger be something the world is overlooking?

A Growing Crisis: Pune and Beyond

In early January 2025, Pune reported a sudden spike in GBS cases. Within weeks, over 200 people were affected, with at least 11 deaths, an unusually high fatality rate for this condition. While Campylobacter jejuni was found in some cases, it doesn’t explain the sheer scale of the outbreak.

Now, Andhra Pradesh has reported 17 more cases, spreading across districts like Prakasam, Srikakulam, Guntur, Palnadu, and Konaseema. Could this be an isolated coincidence—or are we witnessing a neurological storm triggered by a larger underlying factor?

The COVID-19 Connection: A Silent Trigger?

A deeper dive into the epidemiology of the outbreak reveals a concerning possibility: SARS-CoV-2 immune dysregulation may be fueling an unexpected post-infectious autoimmunity crisis.