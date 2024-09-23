The Calm Before the Storm: Why COVID Is Far From Over

Recently, Geert has been relatively quiet, but he came back with a strong message: "Shame on you!" This was in response to a paper suggesting that populations had reached herd immunity. I fully agree with Geert on this, because the data I’ve seen is extremely concerning about what’s coming in the near future.



The document Geert referred to was a preprint about wastewater surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in the United States during the 2023-2024 season. Wastewater analysis, in case you're unfamiliar, is a method where scientists can detect the virus in sewage systems to estimate how much of it is circulating in the population.

From my perspective, the concerning part is that COVID-19 is consistently circulating, particularly in highly vaccinated regions. There’s a belief that herd immunity has been achieved, but Geert and I both see this as a false conclusion. What’s happening is that natural immunity would have controlled the virus long ago, as seen in regions with lower vaccination rates, like parts of Africa. But in places with high vaccination levels, COVID continues to circulate—and that’s where the problem lies.

Geert emphasized that herd immunity hasn’t been reached in these highly vaccinated regions, which is why we're seeing these consistent waves of infection. The situation is becoming more complex as different variants continue to emerge, especially in countries like Germany where new lineages like XEC are appearing.

Now, as someone who has been researching COVID for years, I see something more concerning: what I call the Spike Triggered Autoimmune Response Mechanism (STORM). This isn't just about respiratory illness anymore. COVID is shifting into something more sinister, where the immune system is dysregulated, causing long-term effects like heart disease, strokes, and autoimmune conditions. The data points to this: increased hospitalizations and rising death rates, even in the summer, when we should expect a lull in respiratory viruses.

National aggregation of SC2PMMoV and COVID-19 hospitalization admissions (top left), number of WWTPs 188 measured per day (bottom) and OLS regression between the datasets.

The scary part? This storm isn't going to hit all at once. It’s a gradual process that’s already unfolding, but many aren't recognizing it. What’s most frustrating is that while the data is clear, it seems like public health officials are downplaying it. They aren’t even continuing essential surveillance like wastewater testing in many areas, perhaps because they don’t want the population to realize that COVID is still very much with us. I can’t stress enough that this situation is serious. If COVID is circulating at such high levels now, in the summer, we can only imagine what’s coming this winter. I feel like a geologist monitoring small tremors before a volcanic eruption. I can’t say the exact day it’ll blow, but the tremors are there, and I know it’s going to happen.



For me, this is about risk mitigation. If you understand how COVID is evolving and how it can impact your immune system, you need to be preparing for what’s ahead. That’s why I encourage you to join me for my Health and Wellness Network Session 3, where I’ll be sharing strategies to protect yourself and your family.



The data is clear. We are heading into a difficult period, but there are things we can do to reduce the risk. It’s up to us to be informed and proactive. Share this information, get the facts out, and let’s work together to find solutions.

Timecodes:

(00:00:04) – Introduction: Geert’s warning and herd immunity

(00:00:31) – Wastewater surveillance: Why it matters

(00:01:01) – COVID in highly vaccinated regions vs. natural immunity

(00:02:00) – The false sense of herd immunity

(00:03:35) – My theory: Spike Triggered Autoimmune Response Mechanism (STORM)

(00:07:03) – Rising hospitalizations and the hidden storm

(00:10:17) – The reality of future risk: Tremors before the eruption

(00:15:10) – Risk mitigation: What you can do to protect yourself

(00:17:50) – Looking ahead: Preparing for the storm in winter 2024