TB IS MAKING A DEADLY COMEBACK After Covid?

In recent days, headlines have been dominated by the alarming tuberculosis (TB) outbreak in Kansas—the largest in U.S. history, with 67 confirmed cases and two tragic deaths. This outbreak has come at a time when the world is still grappling with the consequences of COVID-19. While public health officials focus on containment, I want to delve deeper into a question that few are asking: Could the immune disruption caused by COVID-19 be reactivating latent TB?

This is a conversation we urgently need to have, not just to understand the Kansas outbreak but also to address the larger implications for global health.

What is TB, and Why Should We Care?

TB is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis. For most individuals, the immune system controls the infection, creating a latent state where the bacteria are contained within granulomas. However, if the immune system weakens, latent TB can reactivate, causing active disease that spreads to others.

TB is not as contagious as measles or COVID-19; it requires prolonged exposure. Yet its resilience lies in its ability to evade immune defenses and persist in the body for years, sometimes decades. Drug-resistant strains make TB even harder to treat, creating a significant public health challenge.

The COVID-19 Connection

COVID-19 has proven to be far more than a respiratory virus. When it breaches mucosal immunity and enters systemic circulation, it can severely impact the immune system by depleting key immune cells like lymphocytes and impairing their functionality. This leaves the body vulnerable to reactivation of latent infections, including TB.