PANDEMIC TRAUMA: Can You EVER Recover?

Over the last few years, I've spoken with thousands of people affected by the pandemic—not just physically, but emotionally, spiritually, and socially. What I've learned is this: unresolved trauma isn't just a psychological burden. It's a biological one. And it may be the missing piece in the puzzle of persistent illness.

When I met Gary De Rodriguez, a specialist in neuro-linguistic programming with decades of experience, I expected wisdom. What I didn’t expect was how deeply his insights would resonate with what I’ve observed in long COVID: beneath the inflammation, beneath the fatigue, beneath the unrelenting symptoms, is often a well of unprocessed fear and grief.

Go to Gary’s Course here >

We often think of trauma as dramatic—accidents, abuse, or loss. But Gary reminded me of something vital: micro-traumas, repeated emotional stressors that go unprocessed, build up. They become embedded in the nervous system, and when something like COVID or the stress of the pandemic arrives, they explode into physical disease.

In this conversation, Gary explained how simple eye movement techniques can help “scramble” the patterns that lock trauma into our bodies. He shared how unresolved shame and fear—especially when rooted in childhood—can destroy relationships, drain energy, and yes, impair the immune system.

Most of us have tried to muscle through our pain. We think being strong means suppressing it. But it’s exactly that suppression that leads to inflammation, to burnout, and to a deep emotional disconnect that many of us now see reflected in our communities.

So if you’ve been struggling with post-pandemic fatigue, inexplicable symptoms, or the weight of unspoken grief—start by acknowledging it. List your traumas without judgment. Don’t re-live the story. Just name them. Then begin the work of healing. Whether through Gary’s self-facilitated process or another method that resonates with you, just begin.

This isn't just about COVID. It’s about reclaiming your nervous system, your health, your life.

Timecodes

0:00 – Introduction: The Overlooked Impact of Emotional Trauma

"We focus so much on science—but forget how emotions derail our health."

3:00 – Meet Gary De Rodriguez: A Journey Through Crisis to Clarity

"From the AIDS epidemic to trauma coaching—37 years helping people heal."

5:35 – The Silent Epidemic: Pandemic Trauma Across All Sides

"Whether vaccinated, unvaccinated, or professionals—everyone carries scars."

8:45 – Childhood Trauma and Adult Health: The Root of the Pattern

"Unresolved childhood pain becomes the driver for stress, addiction, and disease."

13:15 – Relationships as Mirrors of Our Deepest Wounds

"Love brings up everything unlike itself—especially in lockdown."

17:45 – What is NLP and HNLP? Rewiring Emotional Patterns

"It’s not just psychology—it's a roadmap to reprogramming your nervous system."

22:05 – The Technique: How Eye Movements Disrupt Trauma Storage

"Memories are patterns—scramble the sequence and you free the nervous system."

26:20 – Healing the COVID-Wounded Nervous System

"Make a list of pandemic traumas. Transform them from pain into history."

30:40 – Inflammation and Emotion: The Missing Link in Long COVID

"COVID poured petrol on subclinical inflammation. Trauma may be the spark."

36:00 – From Personal Darkness to Purpose: Gary’s Redemption Story

"I was a broken man on meth. Now I help others return to peace and connection."