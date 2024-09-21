New Zealand's Chest Pain Crisis: What's Going On?

Have you ever wondered what’s really happening beneath the surface of the pandemic? Imagine if there was a silent epidemic of chest pain among younger people—wouldn’t you want to know? Even more importantly, wouldn’t you want to know why it’s happening?

Well, startling statistics out of New Zealand have revealed exactly that: an epidemic of chest pain, and no one is really talking about it. Why is this information so significant? New Zealand is a unique case. They locked down early, vaccinated aggressively, and then opened up when Omicron arrived. This gives us a rare opportunity to see what happens when a population is largely vaccinated before they face widespread COVID infection.

This isn’t just speculation. Data shows the concerning rise in deaths in New Zealand over the past few years. But more disturbingly, we’re seeing a sharp rise in emergency room visits for chest pain among those under 40. In 2019, there were fewer than 5,000 cases. By 2022, that number had skyrocketed to over 20,000—and 2024 is projected to be even worse.

This data raises serious questions. Why are we seeing such a dramatic increase in young people with chest pain? Is it linked to the vaccine, or to something else? We don't know the full answers yet, but there are potential mechanisms behind vaccine-induced abnormal heart physiology, including some findings from PET scans that show unexpected glucose uptake in the hearts of vaccinated individuals.

As we delve deeper into this issue, it becomes clear that we can no longer ignore these signals. The elephant in the room is too big, and it's time to investigate this thoroughly. This could be the warning sign of a larger, ongoing health crisis that many in the medical and public health community are hesitant to discuss.

As we delve deeper into this issue, it becomes clear that we can no longer ignore these signals. The elephant in the room is too big, and it's time to investigate this thoroughly. This could be the warning sign of a larger, ongoing health crisis that many in the medical and public health community are hesitant to discuss.

This issue won’t resolve itself, and we need to act now, especially with colder months ahead in the Northern Hemisphere. For those of us tracking these developments, we know that challenging times are coming. But the first step is awareness, and that’s why I’m asking you to share this information and learn more through the resources I’ve provided.

If you’re involved in health and safety or medical fields, or if you simply care about understanding the truth behind these troubling trends, I urge you to explore this further. The facts are clear, and we need to prepare for what’s coming.

