IS Spike Protein AWAKENING "Zombie" Proteins in Your Brain?

When you hear the words mad cow disease or CJD (Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease), it likely sounds like a rare, distant problem — something you’d never expect to affect your world. But what if that’s no longer the case?

For the past four years, I have been quietly tracking concerning signals linking prion-like diseases and the spike protein. Now, with confirmed cases appearing recently in Oregon and an alarming report of a celebrity death from CJD in Australia, it’s time to raise the alarm. Remarkably, his sister also died of CJD possibly in the past few years!

CJD is rare — typically one case per million people.

Yet we are seeing clusters, and the timeline is concerning.

Even more troubling? Once symptoms appear, CJD leads to rapid, devastating brain deterioration — and there are currently no treatments.

Can Spike Protein Trigger a Mad Cow Disease Mimic?

Why this matters now:

CJD develops silently over years before symptoms emerge.

If there is a connection to spike protein exposure, we may be facing a slow-moving crisis that is not yet fully visible.

Early action is our only real window for prevention and mitigation.

In this critical presentation, I will break down:

What prions are and why they are so dangerous.

Why spike protein exposure could, theoretically, trigger prion-like diseases.

The latest cases that raise urgent red flags.

What we must do now to protect public health.

We cannot afford to look away. This is about getting ahead of a potential health disaster, not after the fact — when it may be too late.

Join me for this vital discussion.

Your understanding today could change outcomes tomorrow.