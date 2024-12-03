Is HEART FAILURE the New Global Epidemic?

In March 2023, I made a prediction: heart failure would become the next major epidemic. This wasn’t based on speculation but on a careful analysis of the science emerging around the pandemic. Fast forward to today, and the data is beginning to confirm what I feared.

Heart failure, once considered a condition primarily affecting older individuals with underlying health issues, is now making its mark on younger populations, and the numbers are alarming. What’s more concerning is the lack of clarity about why this is happening and what we can do to mitigate it.

The Case of the 29-Year-Old Doctor

A recent article in the BBC highlighted the story of a 29-year-old doctor diagnosed with heart failure. While studying in her third year of medical school, she experienced palpitations and breathlessness, symptoms that escalated until she found herself on the transplant list. The cause? Unknown.

This is the crux of the issue: so many cases are being classified as idiopathic - without a known cause. But in the context of the pandemic, I can’t help but ask whether there’s an elephant in the room we’re ignoring.

Read BBC Article here >

What the Data Is Telling Us

Recent findings from the Heart Failure Society of America have painted a sobering picture:

Heart failure prevalence in the U.S. is expected to rise from 6.7 million to 8.7 million by 2030.

Younger individuals and minority populations are experiencing a disproportionate increase in cases.

This isn’t just a gradual trend. The data suggests a significant acceleration, especially in highly vaccinated regions where the virus has continued to circulate and reinfections are common.

HF Stats 2024: Heart Failure Epidemiology and Outcomes Statistics >

A Look at the Science

A groundbreaking study from Japan offered a unique perspective by using PET scans to study glucose uptake in the hearts of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The findings were stark:

In healthy, unvaccinated individuals, the heart uses fat as its primary energy source, resulting in minimal glucose uptake.

In vaccinated individuals, however, the heart exhibited abnormal glucose uptake, a marker of stress and inflammation.

What does this mean? The heart may be struggling to function normally post-vaccination, particularly in those exposed to repeated viral infections. This aligns with the “multiple hit” hypothesis, where ongoing stressors—such as reinfections and immune priming—compound the damage.

Nakahara, Takehiro, et al. "Assessment of myocardial 18F-FDG uptake at PET/CT in asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2–vaccinated and nonvaccinated patients." Radiology 308.3 (2023): e230743.