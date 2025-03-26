Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Vejon COVID-19 Review

IS COVID Still Lurking in New Zealand?

A Unique Nation, A Missed Opportunity, and Why Autopsies Hold the Key
Dr Philip McMillan
Mar 26, 2025
∙ Paid
3
2
Share

New Zealand has always fascinated me. But during the pandemic, it became something far more: a controlled case study, unlike any other in the world. Why? Because New Zealand successfully kept the virus out, mass vaccinated its population, and only opened its borders in January 2022. That timing makes it one of the few places where you can try to distinguish the impact of vaccines from natural infection, at least at first.

With over 90% of the population vaccinated, New Zealand represented the perfect test environment for a strategy that many believed would end the pandemic. But what if that strategy didn’t deliver the results it promised? And what if the data now being uncovered tells a different story, one of unintended consequences?

The Real Purpose Was Transmission Control - Even If They Deny It

Let’s be honest: no government would have rolled out such a comprehensive, aggressive vaccination campaign unless they believed it would stop transmission. The official line may now be “we never said it would,” but the actions speak louder. New Zealand bet everything on that assumption.

Unfortunately, from the beginning, those of us looking closely at the science knew that mRNA vaccines were never designed to stop transmission. At best, they were aimed at reducing severity. Any early data suggesting otherwise was short-lived, benefits faded within two months, especially against newer variants.

A Tidal Wave of Adverse Events?

What brought New Zealand back into my focus was a recent doctoral thesis analyzing adverse events following immunization—comparing seasonal flu vaccines with the Pfizer mRNA COVID vaccine.

And the findings were jaw-dropping:

This post is for paid subscribers

Vejon COVID-19 Review
Vejon COVID-19 Review Podcast
Comprehensive overview of COVID-19 looking at the research from Dr Philip McMillan delineating autoimmunity in the disease.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Philip McMillan
Recent Episodes
Uncovering the TRUTH Behind COVID Science!
  Dr Philip McMillan
The Chlorine Dioxide Controversy: What Are They Hiding?
  Dr Philip McMillan
When Measles Meets Medicine: A Fatal Error or a Fatal Virus?
  Dr Philip McMillan
Could Your Blood Be Glowing? The Mystery of Fluorescent Clots!
  Dr Philip McMillan
Alarming Heart Truths EXPOSED in Boosted Patients' Autopsies!
  Dr Philip McMillan
Gut Health REVOLUTION Starts with Your Microbiome!
  Dr Philip McMillan
The Unseen Shift: How IgG4 is Changing Our Understanding of Immunity
  Dr Philip McMillan