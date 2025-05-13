Is Anti-PF4 Causing AUTOIMMUNE STORMS in Clot Patients?

I want to take a moment to update you on something that many would still prefer to ignore. It is uncomfortable, unsettling, and for some, too close to conspiracy territory. But I am not interested in speculation. I follow the science. And the science is becoming impossible to dismiss.

For over a year now, embalmers around the world have been reporting something unusual. Massive white fibrous clots, often up to 18 inches in length, found in the arteries and veins of people who have died. These are not like the clots we learn about in medical school. They are rubbery, dense, and at times nearly impossible to break apart.

At first, I assumed this was rare. Maybe isolated. But that assumption is no longer safe.

A Researcher Willing to Look

Dr. Kevin McCairn has been quietly working with embalmers to collect and study these clots. He has published images, cross-sections, and fluorescence data. And what he is showing is deeply disturbing. These clots light up under UV light, react to amyloid stains, and have an abnormal fibrin structure.

I have reviewed the images myself. Some of them are posted in the full report linked below. Others I showed in my own presentation. I urge anyone who is still skeptical to take a look.

This is not speculation. These are physical samples, studied under electron microscopes, showing dense fibrous patterns with properties that suggest amyloid involvement.

Read his Substack article here >

What I Am Doing About It

On May 31, we are hosting a major international conference called Hidden Drivers of Post-COVID Dysfunction. We will explore mitochondria, microbiome imbalance, and microclots. These strange clots may be part of that discussion.

Register here

We are bringing together some of the most respected voices in the field. This is free to attend, and your support through donations helps us fund the research that must now happen.

We have a long way to go. But we are closer to answers than ever before.