Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
27
4

How could Embalmers Clots form Pre-Mortem

Exploring the science with Prof Resia Pretorius and Dr Robin Rose
Dr Philip McMillan
Mar 03, 2024
27
4
Share
Transcript

What could be the scientific explanation for these observations of clots with embalmers and also in catheter labs?

Are the Embalmers Clots Occurring in the Living?

Dr Philip McMillan
·
Feb 25
Are the Embalmers Clots Occurring in the Living?

How can you discount over 20 years of experience in dealing with clots and not thoroughly investigate the phenomenon? Conversation with Whistleblower and Dr Shankara Chetty. Disclaimer: I have been unable to corroborate the accuracy of this information but wish for the science around embalmers clots and these pattens to be fully investigated.

Read full story

Professor Resia Pretorius is a Physiologist, distinguished professor and Chair in the Department of Physiological Sciences, Stellenbosch University, South Africa. She studies cells and proteins in the coagulation system, including platelets, erythrocytes and the coagulation plasma protein, fibrin(ogen). She also studies inflammatory biomarkers, including those that have a viral and bacterial origin, that might impact on the coagulation system.

Dr. Robin Rose (Terrain Health), a board-certified specialist in gastroenterology and internal medicine. Focused on microclots in long covid patients.

Kell, Douglas B., Gert Jacobus Laubscher, and Etheresia Pretorius. "A central role for amyloid fibrin microclots in long COVID/PASC: origins and therapeutic implications." Biochemical Journal 479.4 (2022): 537-559.

Upcoming Course, Geert Vanden Bossche - Register Below!

Register for Geert's Course Here!

Discussion about this podcast

Vejon COVID-19 Review
Vejon COVID-19 Review Podcast
Comprehensive overview of COVID-19 looking at the research from Dr Philip McMillan delineating autoimmunity in the disease.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr Philip McMillan
Recent Episodes
Revolutionizing Health: Lessons from the Past and a New Path Forward
  Dr Philip McMillan
The Hidden Risks of Common Medications Post-COVID
  Dr Philip McMillan
Censorship and the Call for Autopsies: Why the Truth Must Come Out
  Dr Philip McMillan
Restoring Trust in Public Health: Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic
  Dr Philip McMillan
CENSORED! - Hydroxychloroquine, COVID-19, and the Politics That Clouded the Science
  Dr Philip McMillan
WHO is Behind the Global Covid Pandemic Response?
  Dr Philip McMillan
Euthanasia and Post-Vaccine Syndrome: A Conversation We Must Have
  Dr Philip McMillan
Are Excess Deaths Being Statistically Covered Up?
  Dr Philip McMillan