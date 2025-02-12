DEATHS ARE SOARING ONCE MORE! What’s Happening?

The COVID-19 pandemic may have been officially declared over, but the troubling reality is that excess deaths remain persistently high. Despite reassurances from health officials, recent data reveals that more people than expected are still dying, and the explanations we are given don’t add up.

For years, I’ve been tracking patterns in health data, and the latest statistics from the UK’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) raise urgent questions. We were told excess deaths were not a problem, yet now, mortality figures remain elevated, even higher than pre-pandemic years.

This isn’t just an academic concern, it’s a crisis affecting real lives.

What the Data Tells Us

A recent ONS report states that 13,712 deaths were registered in England for the week ending January 31st, 3.3% higher than expected, or 440 excess deaths. You may think that’s a small number, but zooming out, we see an alarming trend:

📊 Excess deaths have been consistently above normal levels for months, with no clear explanation.

📉 Seasonal fluctuations don’t account for the rise, as data adjusted for expected mortality still shows persistent elevation.

A Shift in the Narrative?

The excess death conversation has been politically charged. Those who questioned the numbers, such as UK MP Andrew Bridgen, faced severe backlash. At one point, excess deaths were dismissed outright, but now, shifting statistical models seem to downplay what remains a significant issue.

🚨 Why change the formula for calculating excess deaths? If the numbers don’t fit the desired narrative, does the methodology change instead?

What Could Be Driving This?

The “COVID Storm” Hypothesis My research suggests a delayed impact of COVID-19 and repeated infections, leading to chronic immune activation and vascular inflammation.

This aligns with post-pandemic hospital data showing increased cases of heart disease, stroke, and unexplained clotting disorders. Vaccine-Induced Immune Dysregulation? A difficult but necessary question: Could repeated exposure to the spike protein - through infection and vaccination - be contributing to persistent health challenges? Delayed Healthcare Fallout The backlog of untreated diseases from lockdowns and delayed medical care is a known factor, but does it fully explain the scale of excess deaths? Changing Risk Calculations Have statistical models been adjusted to redefine what counts as “expected” mortality, masking the true crisis?

We Need Urgent Investigations; Not Silence

Excess deaths should concern everyone, regardless of political stance or opinion on COVID-19 policies. Science demands that we ask the hard questions:

What are the primary causes of ongoing excess mortality?

Why has there been no large-scale investigation into post-pandemic health trends?

Why are autopsies on unexplained deaths not a priority?

This is not about ideology, it’s about scientific integrity and public health. We cannot afford to ignore this crisis any longer.