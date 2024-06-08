Playback speed
COVID Questions Raised by First Bird Flu Death! (2024)

Could this continue to be a distraction against rising Covid cases?
Dr Philip McMillan
Jun 08, 2024
3
Transcript

In this video, we delve into the investigation of the first bird flu death in 2024 (Mexico) and explore the intriguing question - was it COVID?

Stay tuned as we uncover the details surrounding this alarming incident and analyse the potential implications.

Avian Influenza A (H5N2) - Mexico

Theoretical idea of the likely viral sepsis.

