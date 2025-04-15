COVID-19 Secrets EXPOSED - Did They Delay the Truth to Protect the Vaccine?

I keep coming across critical pieces of research that arrive far too late. They surface years after they could have changed outcomes, shifted policies, and saved lives. This week I stumbled upon yet another one—a radiology paper that took four years to publish.

It was just released in April 2025 in the Ulster Medical Journal. The paper focused on CT scans and plain chest x-rays from COVID-19 patients. It concluded that what we were dealing with all along was not a viral pneumonia. It was a vascular disease. A pulmonary vasculopathy.

For those of us who were screaming this from the rooftops in 2020, this paper lands like a bittersweet vindication. Because while the truth has finally made its way into the medical literature, the damage from years of denial is already done.

I Saw It Early. They Would Not Listen.

My original hypothesis in early 2020 was simple. The virus was triggering autoimmunity, specifically against ACE2. This was not a typical respiratory virus. It was not behaving like influenza. Instead of attacking airways, it was attacking blood vessels.

I submitted my hypothesis to Frontiers and it was eventually accepted. Still, many people dismissed the idea at the time. Autoimmunity? That sounded fringe to them. And yet it explained everything we were seeing.

Patients were presenting with severe shortness of breath, but with lungs that appeared too clean for it to be pneumonia. Some were dying despite maximum ventilator support. Why? Because their lungs were filled with microclots, not fluid. Oxygen could not reach the bloodstream because the vessels were blocked.

This new study confirms exactly that.

The Radiologist Who Saw the Truth

Dr. Graham Lloyd-Jones, a UK radiologist, recognized early that COVID-19 created unusual patterns on x-rays. These were not the patterns of a standard infection. They looked like vascular blockages. Like clots.

He submitted his findings in 2020. But the paper was delayed and only now, in 2025, has it finally seen publication. Four years of silence. Four years of missed opportunity.

In the meantime, the medical establishment continued pushing treatments based on the pneumonia model. They kept using antivirals when what was really needed was immune modulation and anticoagulation. And worst of all, they launched a global immunization strategy that stimulated the very immune system already in overdrive.

Why This Matters Now

If the world had acknowledged the vascular and autoimmune nature of COVID early, it would have changed everything. The treatments. The clinical guidelines. The vaccine strategy.

Instead, the message was suppressed. Researchers like Dr. Lloyd-Jones were delayed. Physicians like Dr. Shankara Chetty, who had zero patient deaths using an immune-based treatment approach, were ignored or attacked.

And now we are dealing with the fallout. Long COVID. Unexpected strokes. Autoimmune conditions. Neurological complications. People are still being infected with a virus that never really went away. They are developing symptoms that do not fit the old respiratory paradigm.

It is time to stop pretending we did not know. We knew. But the knowledge was buried because it did not fit the narrative.

My Fear Going Forward

This paper highlights what many of us feared. The virus damages blood vessels. It triggers autoimmunity. It causes long-term injury through mechanisms that we are only now beginning to fully understand.

The virus is still circulating. People continue to be re-exposed. Their immune systems are being pushed repeatedly. And because we failed to understand the disease early, we never corrected course.

That is why I am worried. Because this is not over.

The Only Way Forward

We need transparency. We need to re-evaluate everything from early 2020 with fresh eyes. We must prioritize patient outcomes, not public relations. And we must ask the hard questions that were silenced for too long.

I am making my Advanced COVID course available at a significant discount, not because I want to promote a product, but because I want to preserve the knowledge. The course includes 60 modules breaking down the science that was buried.

If we had acted differently in 2020, the world would have looked very different in 2021. That is a hard truth to face. But it is one we must.

Now that the research is finally published, the question is this: will we learn from it?

Or will we bury the next truth too?