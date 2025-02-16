Could USAID Be the Mastermind of the Covid Pandemic?

In the unfolding story of COVID-19, the debate over its origins has been one of the most contentious issues in modern science. Was the virus a product of nature, or did it leak from a laboratory? While the scientific and political communities have fiercely debated this question, a shocking revelation has emerged - funding from USAID appears to have gone directly to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

For years, we were led to believe that the primary source of U.S. funding to WIV came from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through EcoHealth Alliance. However, recent investigations have revealed that USAID contributed nearly $38 million - a sum significantly larger than previously disclosed. This money was funneled through EcoHealth Alliance, effectively obscuring its true destination.

If the lab leak theory holds any weight, then this revelation shifts the discussion from a mere scientific question to one of accountability, transparency, and global responsibility.

Get course here on Learnworlds >

The Missing Transparency

The documents and reports now coming to light suggest that much of this funding was not disclosed on official U.S. government spending websites. Instead, layers of subgrants and subawards obscured the actual recipients of the money. This lack of transparency is deeply concerning, especially given that many of these programs involved gain-of-function research, a type of work that has long been controversial for its potential risks.

Senator Joni Ernst recently exposed these funding discrepancies in a Senate hearing, demanding accountability for how taxpayer dollars were used to support foreign labs without proper oversight. Her concerns were echoed by whistleblowers who highlighted that the CIA and intelligence agencies are increasingly leaning toward the lab leak theory as the most plausible origin of SARS-CoV-2.

Watch full hearing here >

Why This Matters

Many may ask: Does it really matter if the virus leaked from a lab or occurred naturally?

The answer is yes, for several critical reasons: