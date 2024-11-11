Censorship and the Call for Autopsies: Why the Truth Must Come Out

There’s a moment in any pursuit of truth when you realize you’ve touched on something too important to ignore—something so significant that the powers controlling the narrative would rather silence you than address the questions you’re raising. For me, that moment is now.

In 2022, I was removed from LinkedIn for 18 months for challenging the narrative. My questions and observations, rooted in science and logic, apparently crossed an invisible line. Now that I’ve returned, I see the same patterns of suppression emerging. Why? Because I’ve dared to ask a critical question: What do autopsies reveal about the pathology in vaccinated individuals who have died?

This isn’t speculation. It’s a fundamental question based on the principles of medical science. Histology—the microscopic examination of tissues—is the cornerstone of understanding disease. It provides undeniable evidence, not subject to opinion or interpretation. And yet, autopsies on vaccinated individuals are scarce. Why aren’t we looking deeper when excess deaths are persistently elevated?

The Question They Won’t Answer

I recently revisited the findings of Professor Arne Burkhardt, a German pathologist who conducted histological studies on 15 individuals who died after vaccination. His findings revealed perivascular inflammation—lymphocytic infiltration around blood vessels—in every case. This kind of inflammation isn’t normal; it’s a hallmark of vasculitis, an autoimmune response that demands further investigation.

Despite the gravity of these findings, Burkhardt’s work was dismissed and discredited. His death a year later silenced his voice, but his work remains a reminder of what science should be about: pursuing the truth, even when it’s inconvenient.

When I asked this question again on LinkedIn—“Suppose autopsies showed vasculitis as the most common pathology in vaccinated deaths. Would we be concerned?”—my post was flagged for “hateful speech.” How can a scientific question, rooted in histological evidence, be considered hateful?

Censored LinkedIn Post

The autopsy description from the sadly deceased expert pathologist (Prof Arne Burkhardt) was possibly a critical piece of research that has been forgotten.

In December 2021, his white paper on the autopsy findings from 15 patients was immediately discredited because it did not fit the narrative (look in comments for link to pdf).

In pathology, there are some changes that cannot be discounted and need to be explained.

Perivascular inflammatory changes with lymphocytic infiltration were noted in ALL the cases, very suggestive of vasculitis (inflammation of the blood vessels).

Should this be investigated further?

Silencing Science Instead of Investigating

This censorship isn’t just about me. It’s about preventing the public from asking critical questions and demanding accountability. When evidence is ignored and questions are silenced, trust in public health erodes. People see through these tactics. They understand that avoiding autopsy studies isn’t about lack of resources—it’s about fear of what those studies might reveal.

The longer this silence persists, the worse it looks. Elevated excess deaths continue, but the refusal to investigate only fuels suspicion. If vasculitis is indeed present in a significant number of these cases, it raises urgent questions about vaccine safety, especially in the context of autoimmune responses.

The Reality of the Situation

Here’s what I’ve come to realize: they know. The scientific and medical establishments likely already have the data I’m asking for, but they choose not to publish it. The strategy is clear—delay the investigations, let time pass, and eventually shift the blame solely to the virus. This tactic distances the vaccines from accountability while leaving people suffering in silence.

For those of us still asking questions, the stakes are high. Speaking out risks losing platforms, subscribers, and credibility. But how can we remain silent when lives are at stake? How can we stop when the science itself compels us to act?

Why Autopsies Matter

Autopsy data is the soft underbelly of this entire issue—it’s irrefutable. Histology doesn’t lie. If we’re seeing consistent patterns of perivascular inflammation and other autoimmune markers, we need to address it. Ignoring this evidence borders on negligence, and continuing to suppress these findings does a disservice to every patient and family affected by these issues.

A Call to Action

This isn’t about blame—it’s about protecting lives. Autopsies are essential for understanding the underlying mechanisms of disease and treatment outcomes. We must push for more transparency and demand that public health institutions address these findings head-on. The longer they delay, the more trust they lose, not just in this pandemic but in all public health initiatives moving forward.

I’ll keep asking the questions. I’ll keep pushing for answers. And I hope you’ll join me in demanding the truth, no matter how inconvenient it may be.