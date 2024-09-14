Censored Research into Embalmers Clots and Vax Nanobots Continues

In this conversation, I had the privilege of sitting down with Dr. Matt Shelton, a clinician from New Zealand who has been at the forefront of medical whistleblowing regarding COVID-19 and the controversial responses to the pandemic. We discussed the implications of vaccine mandates, the silencing of dissenting voices in the medical community, and the strange phenomenon of post-vaccine clotting.

From his perspective, Dr Shelton has witnessed first-hand the pressure clinicians face for questioning government and regulatory narratives, particularly around vaccine safety. He shared how he, alongside others in New Zealand, faced suspension for expressing concerns about informed consent. Dr Shelton’s work with the NZDSOS (New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science) has been crucial in trying to get accountability from regulators and the government for the decisions made during the pandemic.

We delved into the science behind the unusual "white clots" found by embalmers, a topic that has been largely dismissed by mainstream medical authorities. These clots, often appearing in individuals who passed away shortly after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, have raised red flags among those investigating vaccine safety and side effects. Despite these alarming findings, there’s been little effort from official bodies to investigate the matter further.

Another major point of our discussion was the role of medical councils and governments globally, and how many clinicians are fighting legal battles for simply raising valid concerns. We explored how these global patterns mirror each other, with regulatory bodies pushing a unified narrative and penalizing those who challenge it.

As we wrapped up, we reflected on the role whistleblowers play in protecting public health. Dr Shelton made a compelling case that speaking up, even if it leads to professional retaliation, is crucial to maintaining the ethical foundations of medicine. His message was clear: we must continue to question, to investigate, and to demand accountability to ensure that patient safety remains the priority.

Timecodes:

(00:00:01) - Introduction

(00:00:31) - Re-interviewing Dr. Matt Shelton

(00:01:29) - Dr. Shelton's Background and Suspension

(00:04:00) - Whistleblowing in Medicine

(00:07:58) - The Responsibilities of Clinicians

(00:17:32) - White Clots and Their Implications

(00:25:04) - Evidence from Embalmers

(00:38:02) - Vaccine Nanobots and Contamination

(00:49:05) - The Situation in New Zealand

(00:55:01) - NZDSOS and How to Support