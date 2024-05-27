Playback speed
CDC LIED About Natural Immunity to COVID! New Proof Revealed!

There is no room for vaccine adverse effects with people who already have natural immunity.
Dr Philip McMillan
May 27, 2024
Transcript

Uncover the shocking truth about natural immunity to COVID that the CDC has been hiding from you! In this eye-opening video, we reveal new proof that exposes the CDC's deception and misinformation through Congressman Thomas Massie.

Stay informed and empowered as we dive deep into the facts surrounding natural immunity and its efficacy against COVID. Don't miss out on this crucial information that could change the way you view the pandemic. Watch now to learn the real story behind natural immunity!

