Are We Facing Geert’s Monster Variant?

I have been reflecting a lot lately on the predictions made by Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche. It has been a few months since we last spoke, and I think it is time for another conversation. When I first connected with him in 2021, he warned about mass vaccination campaigns driving the emergence of viral variants. At the time, many dismissed his concerns. Now, I am seeing more signs that he was right, even if the timeline has been longer than people expected.

The biggest mistake we often make with scientific predictions is expecting them to play out instantly. But science does not always move on our schedule. When you apply scientific reasoning, extrapolate from known mechanisms, and remove emotional bias, you often land at logical conclusions. And Geert’s logic has been consistent. If you continue to pressure a virus in a partially immune population, eventually you may select for a variant that evades almost all immune defense.

The New Warning Signs

What pushed me to write today was a post on X showing global variant distribution. A new variant, LP 8.1.1, is now dominant across many parts of the world. Another, LF 7.7.2, is rising. These are Omicron derivatives in name only. If we were still naming them the old way, we would have run out of Greek letters long ago.

The virus is still circulating heavily, especially in highly vaccinated regions. This matches Geert’s prediction. It also aligns with a core concern I have had for over a year. The ongoing circulation of COVID, even when causing only mild respiratory symptoms, is not harmless. It is setting the stage for chronic immune dysregulation and long term health consequences.

What Happened to the Pope Matters

Some people may be uncomfortable with me bringing this up, but it is important. I predicted publicly in March that the Pope’s pattern of illness looked suspiciously like COVID. He developed a bronchitis that turned into bilateral pneumonia, persistent chest symptoms, and fatigue. These are hallmark signs.

People said there was no confirmed positive test. But clinical diagnosis is more important than a test when it comes to COVID. Many people test negative yet have all the features of the disease. What matters is the clinical pattern.

Sadly, the Pope died of a stroke just weeks later. He was eighty eight years old, with hypertension and diabetes, exactly the group most at risk for COVID-related vascular complications. The timeline fits exactly with the mortality pattern we observed in Denmark’s elderly cohort during COVID waves.

Pope’s Cause of Death - Vatican News >

A Storm Is Brewing

This is not just about one high profile death. It is about what I call the COVID storm. An ongoing silent storm where mild infections trigger chronic immune activation, vascular injury, and neurovascular events like strokes. But because the symptoms at the beginning are mild, people do not make the connection to what happens later.

Most people expect that if a new dangerous variant emerges, it will look like severe respiratory disease again. I do not believe that will be the case. We are dealing with a different virus now. It has already moved into the bloodstream. It is causing vascular and neurological problems. The real threat is not in the lungs anymore. It is in the blood vessels, the brain, and the immune system itself.

Register for discounted course here >

Are We Seeing Geert’s Monster Variant?

Possibly. In Alberta, a new variant has been identified with fifty mutations on the spike protein. This is extraordinary. Whether it becomes dominant is another question. But it supports the concept that heavy circulation and immune pressure are driving unpredictable changes.

If a true immune evasion variant emerges, it will not announce itself with mass respiratory failure. It will show up as a quiet increase in strokes, heart attacks, autoimmune diseases, and unexplained deaths. It will look like a rising tide of chronic disease.

What We Must Understand

Natural mucosal immunity remains the best defense. Those who have strong mucosal immunity from prior exposures to coronaviruses are less likely to be overwhelmed. But many people have lost that protection, especially in highly vaccinated populations.

We must shift our focus. COVID is not over. It has just changed form. The mildness of initial symptoms is a trick. It lulls us into thinking the virus is harmless. It is not.

The longer the virus circulates in the bloodstream, the higher the risk of chronic damage. Every exposure counts. And the consequences will unfold over months and years, not days.

Final Thoughts

We are living through a time when the consequences of past decisions are becoming harder to deny. We need to pay attention to the science, even when it is inconvenient. We need to stay vigilant, not panicked, but clear-eyed.

If you want to dive deeper into the role of spike protein in vascular and neurological damage, including the emerging evidence of prion-like effects, I have prepared a new detailed course. You can find the link in the description.

It is time for serious reflection and serious preparation. The monster may not roar. It may whisper. But the impact could be profound.

Thank you for reading and for thinking deeply about these important issues.