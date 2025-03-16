Alarming Heart Truths EXPOSED in Boosted Patients' Autopsies!

For the past few years, I have been asking a simple but critical question:

Why aren’t we doing more autopsies?

If someone suffers sudden cardiac arrest without a clear history of heart disease, wouldn’t the responsible approach be to investigate further? Yet, across much of the world, histological autopsies (those that examine tissues under a microscope) are being ignored.

Now, a shocking new autopsy study out of Japan has uncovered what could be a missing piece of the puzzle.

Previously unknown “Multiple Micro-Scars” (MMS) in the hearts of patients who suffered unexplained cardiac arrest.

No history of heart attacks. No blocked arteries. No obvious structural heart disease.

Yet, these scars were scattered throughout the heart muscle, disrupting electrical conduction and possibly triggering fatal arrhythmias.

And here is the part that should concern everyone:

Every single case had received multiple COVID-19 booster shots.

This is not speculation, this is direct pathological observation of something new, previously unknown, and deeply concerning.

Why Have These Micro-Scars Never Been Seen Before?

I have been following the science of spike protein persistence, immune dysregulation, and microvascular injury since 2020. The possibility that repeated immune activation might be leading to silent cardiac damage is not unreasonable, it actually aligns with existing research on post-vaccine myocarditis and arrhythmia risks.

The Japanese research team behind this study stated something that should make the entire medical world stop and take notice:

In over 30 years of conducting autopsies, they had never seen this pattern before.

No previous pathology papers had described anything like this.

These micro-scars were completely undetectable without histology.

This means that even detailed external autopsies would not have identified them. Standard heart imaging, like MRI scans, would not have seen them either.

These scars were only found because someone bothered to look under a microscope.

So, what happens if we start looking for this more broadly?

What else might we find?

And what else have we already missed?

Koizumi, Tomomi, and Masao Ono. "Cardiac Multiple Micro-Scars: An Autopsy Study." Case Reports 30.5 (2025): 103083

The Link Between Micro-Scars and Cardiac Arrest

The implications of this study are enormous. It is well understood that scarring in the heart muscle disrupts electrical conduction. Large scars, like those seen after heart attacks, can lead to ventricular arrhythmias, the kind that cause sudden cardiac death.