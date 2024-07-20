Why are Embalmers Observations being Ignored?

Our discussion centers around a pressing and perplexing issue: embalmer's clots. These anomalies, first noticed by embalmers and largely ignored by the mainstream scientific community, continue to persist even in 2024. Our discussion aims to shed light on this phenomenon and underscore the urgency for scientific investigation.

Embalmer's clots, named because embalmers were the first to identify them, have sparked ongoing concern. Despite their warnings, these anomalies were largely dismissed by the mainstream. My personal connection to this issue stems from both witnessing these clots and being contacted by a whistleblower who observed similar anomalies in living patients, challenging the initial assumption that they were solely post-mortem occurrences.

A whistleblower reached out to me, reporting the presence of these clots in living patients. This was a shocking revelation, as it contradicted the belief that these clots only formed after death. The whistleblower described these clots as highly resistant and difficult to pull apart, even with significant force, highlighting the need for serious investigation.

To delve deeper, I invited two guests: Richard Hirschman and Tom Haviland. Richard, an embalmer with over 23 years of experience, first noticed these unusual clots in 2021. He explained how these clots differ from typical ones, being massive, fibrous, and often found in arteries—an unusual occurrence. These clots significantly impede the embalming process, requiring more time and effort to ensure proper preservation.

Tom, a retired U.S. Air Force Major and data analyst, became involved after watching the documentary "Died Suddenly," which featured embalmers discussing these clotting issues. Tom conducted surveys to understand the prevalence of these clots among embalmers. His findings revealed that 70% of embalmers reported seeing these clots, with many noting an increase starting in mid-2021.

Our discussion highlighted the medical and scientific community's reluctance to investigate these anomalies. The dismissal of these findings as conspiracy theories hinders progress. Both Richard and Tom emphasized the need for unbiased scientific inquiry to determine the cause and implications of these clots.

It's crucial to move beyond dismissive attitudes and seek answers. Whether these clots are related to COVID-19, the vaccines, or another unknown factor, their persistent presence and impact on the embalming process cannot be ignored. Scientific curiosity and responsibility demand thorough investigation.

It is essential to acknowledge the bravery of individuals like Richard and Tom, who continue to raise awareness despite the risks. The journey to uncover the truth about embalmer's clots is ongoing, and we must keep asking questions until we find answers. The implications for public health and medical practices are too significant to overlook.

Timecodes

0:00 Intro

1:46 Uncovering overlooked embalmer observations of abnormal patterns and clots, urging further investigation.

7:26 Lack of curiosity in science and medicine regarding strange observations by embalmers.

12:50 The process of preserving bodies for public viewing through chemical injection into arteries and veins.

18:08 Uncovering unexpected phenomenon in living individuals related to embalming process.

23:27 Challenges in obtaining responses from professional societies for surveys on embalmers' observations.

29:15 Trend in white fibrous clots observed in corpses undergoing embalming, with around 50% showing presence regardless of clot size differentiation.

34:38 Decline in white fibers in corpses potentially linked to low uptake of boosters for a certain health issue.

40:45 Significance of global analysis on unique blood clots formation due to embalming process.

45:33 Medical professionals witness unexplained phenomena during procedures, facing resistance in addressing concerns.

52:43 Uncovering potential implications of blood changes and the need for aggressive treatment.

57:19 Concerns about lack of investigation into potential causes of health issue and reluctance due to liability.