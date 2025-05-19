Which COVID Vaccine Poses Greater Heart Risk to YOU?

I do simple medicine. That’s how I describe my approach. I don’t get lost in complex statistics. I look at what’s in front of me and ask clear scientific questions. And when I started hearing claims that COVID vaccines were protecting people against heart disease, I paused.

We already knew about myocarditis risks. That alone suggested these vaccines might carry a cardiac burden. But protection? That made no sense.

Now we have a study that sheds light on the difference between Pfizer and Moderna. And I have to admit, it surprised me.

The Florida Study That Should Have Been Done Sooner

The data came from Florida, led by their Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo. He simply compared two large matched groups: people who had received two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna between December 2020 and August 2021. Over 1.4 million non-institutionalized adults were included.

The expectation was that both vaccines would perform similarly. After all, they use nearly identical technology. The only major difference is the dosage. Pfizer’s vaccine uses 30 micrograms of mRNA. Moderna’s uses 100.

But what they found was not similar at all.

Higher Risk with Pfizer

The Pfizer group showed higher all-cause mortality. Higher cardiovascular mortality. Higher COVID deaths. And higher non-COVID deaths.