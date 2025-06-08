Pulse in the Sky: Are We Ignoring a Critical Risk in Aviation?

When it comes to aviation safety, the airline industry has long been a model of risk mitigation. Every possible hazard is analyzed, addressed, and controlled to ensure that flying remains one of the safest ways to travel. But what happens when a new risk emerges - one that hasn’t been part of traditional safety assessments? Do we ignore it until disaster strikes, or do we confront it head-on?

This is not just a theoretical question. Recent findings suggest that microscopic heart scarring may be developing in individuals with multiple COVID booster vaccinations. This could have serious implications for pilots, whose health is paramount to flight safety.

If there’s even a possibility that this is happening, then aviation authorities have a duty to investigate, because pretending it’s not an issue is not an option.

A Pattern Emerging in the Skies?

Several recent pilot incapacitation events have raised eyebrows:

A Spain-to-London flight where the first officer reportedly became incapacitated, forcing an emergency landing.

An Easy Jet flight in February 2025 where a captain collapsed mid-flight .

A fatal cardiac arrest in October 2024, just after takeoff, involving a pilot in India.

These are not normal occurrences. Pilots are rigorously screened for cardiovascular health. The fact that cardiac events in the cockpit are increasing should trigger immediate concern and investigation.

And yet, mainstream aviation regulators have not acknowledged a potential connection.

The Science: Why This Matters for Pilots

Let’s start with what we know:

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) has been recognized as a potential side effect of both COVID-19 infection and mRNA vaccination .

Multiple exposures (infection + repeated vaccinations) could compound the risk .

The Japanese autopsy study found never-before-seen micro-scarring in the hearts of individuals with multiple boosters.

Why is this relevant to aviation? Because even microscopic scarring in the heart can disrupt electrical signals. This can lead to: