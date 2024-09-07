Is the Vaccine Nanobot Theory Real?

What I'm about to share with you is so strange that I almost didn't talk about it. Even though it’s based on a peer-reviewed, published paper, I initially planned to ignore it. But something equally bizarre happened regarding Health Canada that pushed me to take a closer look.

Composition and Potential Cause of Embalmers' Clots

Detailed analysis of Embalmers' Clots revealed and the potential cause explained based on these amazing findings.

Thursday 12th September at 7PM UK time Register Here >

Now, if you've followed my work, you know that I'm not afraid of diving into controversies or conspiracy theories. I analyse the science thoroughly to see if it holds up. And what’s disturbing is that many of the things I've questioned have turned out to be true. So, when I stumbled upon this paper, I had to ask myself: Could this wild idea about vaccine nanobots actually be real?

The study I’m talking about was published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research in July 2024. The researchers conducted a longitudinal study on mRNA vaccines, primarily from Pfizer and Moderna. Their findings were alarming: they observed the self-assembly of artificial constructs, like worm-like entities and strange geometric shapes, in the vials. They concluded that there may be some form of nanotechnology involved.

Lee, Young Mi, and Daniel Broudy. "Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study." International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research 3.2 (2024): 1180-1244.

I know how this sounds. Mainstream science would dismiss this immediately. But just because it wasn't published in The Lancet doesn't mean it should be ignored. The journal’s authors, including experts from South Korea and Japan, spent up to two years analysing these samples. The research is extensive, and it raises valid questions that should be explored, not dismissed outright.

What’s even stranger is a recent move by Health Canada. They ordered the destruction of all existing COVID vaccines in September, right before the new versions are released. Why destroy them now, especially in the middle of a summer wave of infections? It makes me wonder if there’s a connection between this destruction and concerns over contaminants in the vaccines.

Ottawa News - Sept 4, 2024, Elizabeth Payne

Read article here >

This is where I have to pause and reflect. Could these findings, though controversial, be connected to larger issues like the embalmers’ clots I’ve been studying? I’ll be discussing my thoughts on this in an upcoming webinar. If you're curious, I encourage you to register—it could be eye-opening.

Disease X: Are you prepared?

A Comprehensive Guide to Pandemic Preparedness

Support our Kickstarter Campaign here >

In conclusion, I’m not saying that vaccine nanobots are real. But these findings and the actions of Health Canada should make us all ask harder questions. Sometimes where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And it’s our responsibility to investigate that smoke.