Is Silence better than the TRUTH?

I have never met Dr. Shankara Chetty in person. Yet over the last four years, I have spoken with him many times. Each conversation has only deepened my respect for his insight, courage, and commitment to patients.

He is one of the most observant clinicians I have encountered during the pandemic. In a semi-rural setting in South Africa, with limited resources and little support, he was able to protect and save the lives of every patient he treated during the first waves of COVID. That, by itself, should have been headline news. Instead, they took him to court.

Yes, you read that correctly. A doctor who figured out a way to stop people from dying was brought before a tribunal. His crime was not misconduct or malpractice. It was the fact that he questioned the pathophysiology of COVID and warned about potential harms from the vaccines.

He was not alone in having these concerns, but he was among the few with the bravery to speak them aloud. And now, he is facing a hearing where he will be forced to defend his clinical reasoning and the science that saved lives.

Why This Case Matters

Dr. Chetty’s case is not just about one doctor in South Africa. It is about what happens when science is silenced and when doctors are punished for thinking independently.

His approach challenged the official narrative. He saw early on that spike protein was not just a harmless trigger for immunity, but a key part of the illness itself. He recognized patterns that did not fit the standard viral pneumonia picture. And when he refused to stay quiet about what he saw, the system moved to silence him.

But here is the truth. He is not backing down. And neither should we.

The Evidence They Do Not Want Heard

What makes this case even more powerful is who is standing with him. Among his expert witnesses is Charles Rixey, a former US military officer, trained to identify and investigate chemical and biological threats. Rixey has spent years tracking the origins of SARS-CoV-2. He has concluded that it was not just a virus that jumped from nature but a product of laboratory manipulation. His testimony is clear, backed by thousands of documents and peer-reviewed studies.

He is not alone. Many experts around the world are beginning to raise questions about the origin, design, and ongoing effects of this virus. And Chetty’s case will bring those voices into public view.

Full video from Charles Rixey to Slovakian government

What This Means for the Future

What is at stake here is not only one man’s reputation. It is our collective ability to ask questions, follow evidence, and protect patients without fear of censorship or persecution.

As doctors, we are taught to diagnose based on pattern recognition and clinical judgment. That is how we save lives. But what happens when the patterns change, and we are told not to notice? What happens when a virus does not behave like any other virus we have seen, yet we are expected to treat it the same?

We must recognize that this is not just about a virus anymore. It is about trust. Public trust in medicine. Physician trust in public health authorities. And ultimately, the trust we place in science itself.

My Message to the Medical Community

If you are a doctor, a nurse, a researcher, or anyone working in health care, you need to pay attention. If we allow one of our colleagues to be silenced for doing what we are trained to do—observe, treat, speak—then none of us are safe. It will no longer matter how much evidence you have. What will matter is whether you fit the narrative.

You do not have to agree with everything Dr. Chetty says. But you should absolutely defend his right to say it. That is what science is built on.

And To the Public

We are not here to scare you. We are here to inform you. This pandemic has changed the world in more ways than we can yet understand. The virus continues to circulate. The long-term effects are still being studied. And silence will not protect us.

Stay informed. Ask questions. Demand transparency. And support those who are willing to speak when it would be easier to stay silent.

Because the truth still matters.

And we must never stop speaking it.