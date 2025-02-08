This is not the first time I’ve spoken with Regina. We previously discussed statistical manipulation and the importance of independent data analysis. Today, we are examining Norway’s all-cause mortality data, which is being used to reinforce a specific narrative—namely, that vaccination has reduced deaths across the board. But does the data actually support that claim, or are we seeing selective interpretation?

Introduction: When Data Raises More Questions Than Answers

(00:00:01 - 00:01:31)

A recent Substack article by StatsCritic delves into the broader effort to uphold the COVID-19 vaccine narrative despite emerging contradictions in real-world data. This discussion will complement that analysis by focusing specifically on the Norwegian data and its implications.

Examining the Norway Mortality Data

(00:08:08 - 00:13:01)

The Norwegian study on all-cause mortality caught my attention because, for the first time, we are getting population-level data rather than COVID-specific mortality.

The paper’s main conclusion: Vaccinated individuals had a lower rate of all-cause mortality in Norway from 2021-2023.

This is a significant claim, implying that vaccines not only protected against COVID but also reduced deaths from all causes, including accidents and chronic diseases. But how did the study reach this conclusion, and does it hold up under scrutiny?

The Statistical Red Flags

(00:14:18 - 00:19:23)

Regina, a PhD statistician, analyzed the paper and found several flaws in its methodology. Key concerns include:

Over-simplified modeling that does not sufficiently account for confounding variables.

A failure to account for pre-existing differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

No clear explanation for what is driving excess deaths beyond COVID.

The study strongly implies that vaccination is the reason for lower mortality, but correlation does not equal causation. The groups being compared (vaccinated vs. unvaccinated) are not equivalent, and differences in health status, socioeconomic status, and healthcare access could heavily influence mortality trends.

The Paradox of the Partially Vaccinated

(00:20:01 - 00:26:15)

One of the most glaring contradictions in the data is the higher crude mortality rate among the partially vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.

If vaccination provides protection, why do those who took one or two doses have higher mortality than those who never received a dose?

Could this be evidence of waning immunity or adverse effects concentrated in this group?

These questions are not addressed in the paper, yet they are critical for understanding excess mortality trends.

Excess Deaths Beyond COVID: What’s Driving the Spike?

(00:26:26 - 00:38:04)

When breaking down all-cause mortality trends, it becomes clear that COVID deaths alone do not explain the persistent excess deaths seen in Norway.

Cardiovascular disease deaths have increased significantly since 2021, surpassing expected levels.

Cumulative excess deaths do not align with COVID mortality trends, suggesting other factors are at play.

The data shows that excess deaths began rising in mid-2021—after the vaccine rollout—rather than during the peak of the pandemic.

Regina highlights that if the vaccine were purely protective, we should not see excess non-COVID deaths trending upward in highly vaccinated populations.

The Global Narrative and Censorship of Debate

(00:38:04 - 00:47:00)

One of the most striking points Regina made was that scientific debate has been suppressed throughout the pandemic. She compares the Norway study to previous modeling efforts that exaggerated the vaccine’s benefits while dismissing concerning trends in excess mortality.

The recent Alberta government report (00:43:38) highlights similar issues:

Masking had no scientific justification.

Lockdowns had minimal benefit but significant harm.

Natural immunity was ignored to justify vaccine mandates.

If this data had been openly debated in 2021 or 2022, would the policies have been different? Would we have mitigated some of the current excess mortality?

Where Do We Go From Here?

(00:47:06 - End)

Regina and I agree on one critical point: there is no good explanation yet for persistently high excess mortality in highly vaccinated regions. Whether it is due to immune priming, vaccine-induced injuries, or repeated infections in vulnerable populations, the current approach of ignoring or dismissing these concerns is unsustainable.

The ultimate question is: Are we trying to salvage a failing narrative, or are we seeking the truth?

If you found this analysis compelling, I encourage you to read StatsCritic’s full breakdown (linked here) for additional insights.