Honoring Dr. Jackie Stone: A Life of Courage, Compassion, and Controversy

Today we gather to reflect on the life and work of Dr. Jackie Stone, a physician based in Zimbabwe who fought tirelessly to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joined by Dr Kay Lindley and Dr Christian Buckland (Psychotherapist).

Her work, particularly around early treatments, garnered attention and, unfortunately, significant opposition. Despite all this, she remained a pillar of strength in her community, a doctor who truly believed in putting her patients first.

Dr. Stone’s story is one of dedication to patient care and advocacy, often at great personal cost. She was targeted by external forces, censored, and faced intense scrutiny. Despite these challenges, she made a remarkable impact on the global medical community.

Timecodes:

00:00:02 – Introduction to the session and the significance of Dr. Jackie Stone's life

00:01:56 – The targeting of Dr. Stone: External forces beyond Zimbabwe drove the efforts against her

00:02:45 – Media censorship and the role of AI in suppressing critical information during COVID-19

00:03:57 – Dr. Stone's personal reflection: She was in an odd place emotionally and professionally

00:06:05 – The challenges facing doctors today, particularly the rise of AI and the loss of trust in the medical profession

00:06:39 – The day ivermectin was added to her treatment protocol and the lives it saved

00:07:16 – Introduction of the guests: Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Christian Buckland

00:09:02 – Dr. Lindley shares her memories of working with Dr. Jackie Stone

00:11:08 – Dr. Stone’s leadership in developing COVID-19 protocols in Africa

00:12:00 – Suicide in the medical profession: Dr. Buckland discusses the higher risks among doctors, especially during COVID

00:15:04 – The war on early treatment and how it undermined emergency use authorization for vaccines

00:16:00 – Dr. Stone’s sense of defeat and hopelessness toward the end of her life

00:17:00 – The erosion of the doctor-patient relationship and the threat of AI replacing doctors

00:18:46 – The global impact of Dr. Stone's work on other clinicians

00:22:31 – Reflections on Dr. Stone’s spirit and the weight of the last four years

00:24:05 – The struggle to balance advocacy and the need to remain within the medical system

00:29:03 – How doctors are silenced and punished for speaking out

00:32:04 – The impact of losing one’s medical license and the mental toll it takes on doctors

00:35:00 – A call for doctors and medical professionals to check on one another and stay connected

This reflection is not just about mourning a loss but also about recognizing the incredible strength it took for Dr. Jackie Stone to stand up for her beliefs in a time when the world needed voices like hers. Let’s continue to remember her, not just for the sacrifices she made but for the lives she saved and the doctors she inspired.