Gut Health REVOLUTION Starts with Your Microbiome!

For the past few months, I have been deeply invested in understanding spike detox - what it means, why people are struggling, and what solutions exist. Some people dismiss the idea outright, labeling it a conspiracy theory. But for those suffering from ongoing symptoms post-COVID or post-vaccination, this is not theory, it’s their reality.

One of the most valuable discussions I’ve had recently was with Rachel Jessey, a highly experienced nutritionist and naturopath who has spent over 15 years treating chronic health conditions. In this conversation, we dug into the evolving landscape of gut health, microbiome disruption, and immune dysfunction following COVID and vaccination.

Why Are So Many People Struggling Post-COVID?

Rachel has observed a significant shift in how people respond to treatments post-pandemic. The standard interventions no longer work as they used to. Patients who once responded well to functional medicine approaches are now presenting with extreme chronicity, unpredictable reactions, and persistent symptoms.

Many have spent thousands of dollars on testing, treatments, and specialist visits—yet they are still struggling.

If you are struggling with post-COVID symptoms or vaccine-related health issues, you are not alone. I encourage you to fill out the survey in the link below. This will help us gather data and keep you informed about upcoming testing and detox opportunities. Spike Protein Detox and Testing

The Gut Microbiome: The Missing Link?

One of the most overlooked yet crucial aspects of post-viral recovery is the gut microbiome. Rachel has focused on how SARS-CoV-2, and particularly the spike protein, interacts with gut bacteria. Her research aligns with findings from Italian doctor Carlo Brogna, who discovered that SARS-CoV-2 behaves like a bacteriophage—infecting and altering gut bacteria.

This means that the virus is not just attacking human cells—it is manipulating gut bacteria in ways we have never seen before. This could explain the persistent dysbiosis, food intolerances, and immune system disruptions seen in many post-COVID patients.

The Role of Clostridia and Bacterial Overgrowth

One of the most shocking findings is the rapid overgrowth of Clostridia species post-infection. Clostridia, particularly in excess, produces toxic metabolites that wipe out beneficial bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria. These bacteria play essential roles in immune regulation, digestion, and brain function.

The implications? A severely disrupted microbiome leading to persistent inflammation, neurological symptoms, and systemic dysfunction.

Why Are Celebrities Struggling Too?

Rachel works with clients from all walks of life, including high-profile celebrities. What struck her was that even those with access to the best medical care and unlimited resources were still struggling.

This raises an uncomfortable but necessary question: If the wealthiest and most well-connected people can’t find answers, what hope does the average person have?

Long COVID vs. Autoimmune Unmasking

A key part of our discussion was about the misconceptions surrounding Long COVID. Many doctors still refuse to acknowledge it as a real condition. Others believe it’s purely psychological.

From a clinical perspective, Rachel and I agree that Long COVID is not a singular condition—it is an umbrella term for multiple post-viral syndromes. In reality, we are seeing an acceleration of underlying autoimmune diseases, brought forward by immune dysfunction caused by COVID and the spike protein.

For example, take Celine Dion, who was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. Her health timeline suggests that a combination of COVID infection, vaccination, and underlying inflammation may have triggered an autoimmune cascade that led to her condition years earlier than expected.

The Next Steps: What Can Be Done?

This is where things get exciting. I am currently working with researchers and companies exploring spike protein testing and detox strategies. The goal is simple:

Test for circulating spike protein—Many people still have residual spike protein months or years after exposure. Develop effective detox solutions—Identify interventions that can remove spike protein and restore immune balance. Rebuild the gut microbiome—A targeted approach to restore beneficial bacteria and correct gut dysbiosis.

Final Thoughts: Time to Build a Collaborative Approach

This is the most complex disease process I have encountered in my medical career. There are no simple answers, and the medical community is largely ignoring the most pressing questions.

That is why we need a multidisciplinary team—doctors, nutritionists, researchers, and patients—working together to find solutions.

Science must move forward by asking hard questions. And we are here to find the answers.