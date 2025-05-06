Geert STANDS UP for UNVAXED FREEDOM of CHOICE!

I remember the first time I heard Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche speak in March 2021. His message was sharp, technical, and far outside the mainstream narrative. But it made sense. He was not shouting. He was not trying to go viral. He was just a virologist who had spent a lifetime working in vaccine development, raising the alarm about something he believed could cause lasting damage.

I interviewed him several times after that. The more I listened, the more I understood what he was trying to say. And the more I began to realize that he was asking the questions the rest of the scientific community was too afraid to ask.

Two years later, most of what he predicted has quietly come to pass.

The Variant Warning Everyone Ignored

Geert warned early that mass vaccination during a pandemic, while the virus was actively spreading, could pressure the virus to mutate. He was not claiming vaccines did not work. He was pointing out a basic rule of evolutionary biology. You do not force a pathogen to adapt while giving it millions of partially immune hosts to train against.

At the time, this was dismissed as fearmongering. But now we are in a situation where the original virus is long gone, and endless new variants are spreading with no signs of stopping. New waves come with shorter gaps. More mutations appear in the spike protein. And somehow, public health leaders continue to act surprised.

A Pandemic of Trust Erosion

Geert recently said that the growing vaccine hesitancy around the world is not the fault of so-called anti-vaxxers. It is the fault of public health authorities, regulators, and developers who failed to apply the principles of scientific caution.

He is absolutely right.

When you tell people they only need two doses, then three, then every six months, without explaining why, you break trust. When you ignore side effects or silence those who speak about them, you break trust. And when you label anyone who questions the process as anti-science, you insult the public’s intelligence.

Trust is like glass. Once it shatters, no amount of glue can restore it to its original strength.

Growing vaccine hesitancy should be blamed on vaccine developers, regulators, and public health authorities, not on so-called anti-vaxxers. 185KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Read article here as another option >

The Vaccine That Functions More Like a Therapeutic

One of the most important points was that these vaccines, based on novel mRNA technology, do not function like traditional vaccines. They do not sterilize infection. Their benefit, at best, is in reducing severity.

That is what a therapeutic does.

We were told this was normal. But it is not. Traditional vaccines, like the MMR or polio shots, provide long-term immunity and stop transmission. These mRNA products do not. And instead of being honest about that, authorities tried to paint them with the same brush. The public noticed.

And now, even old vaccine programs are being questioned because the line between science and salesmanship was blurred.

The Nocebo Effect of Coercion

Geert also made an important point about the psychological impact of coercive vaccination. When you force people to take something they do not trust, you risk triggering a nocebo effect. That means real harm, even from a harmless product, simply because the brain and body are primed for danger.

The opposite is true with the placebo effect. Belief in healing helps healing. Belief in harm magnifies harm. This is not pseudoscience. This is medicine.

When mandates and pressure campaigns ignored this basic principle, they not only damaged public trust. They may have directly contributed to injury in sensitive individuals. These people were not conspiracy theorists. They were cautious, and they had a right to be.

Where Are the Apologies?

To this day, I have not seen a sincere apology from anyone in power who pushed vaccine mandates without also investing in real harm investigation. People were told what to do, not given informed choice. And when some of them suffered, their pain was brushed aside.

This is not how public health should work. And it is not how science regains the trust it has lost.

Geert’s message is not radical. It is grounded in decades of experience, deep knowledge, and ethical clarity. He has worked with Gavi, the Gates Foundation, GSK, and Novartis. This is not someone trying to destroy vaccines. This is someone trying to save science.

What Needs to Happen Now

I believe Geert should be placed in a senior advisory position globally. Alongside people like Professor Christine Stabell-Benn, Jay Bhattacharya, Peter McCullough, and others who have consistently spoken with honesty and humility. These are the voices that will help rebuild what has been lost.

We cannot pretend the past four years did not happen. We must reckon with the errors, acknowledge the limits of what we knew, and listen more carefully to those who were right too early.

Science is not about certainty. It is about courage. And few people have shown more of it than Geert Vanden Bossche.

Let us not waste the clarity we now have. Let us do better. Because the world is still watching.