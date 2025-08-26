What's REALLY in the CDC's COVID Vaccine Review?

As a physician who has been deeply engaged in understanding COVID-19 since 2020, my focus has always been on the autoimmune questions surrounding the spike protein. Over the last 5 years I have consistently shared insights that often challenged the mainstream narrative.

The recent announcement that the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will launch a sweeping review of the COVID-19 vaccines is nothing short of remarkable. For many, this raises the uncomfortable question: why is such a review only happening now, after billions of doses have already been given?

This review is being chaired by Professor Retsef Levi, an MIT expert in healthcare systems, not medicine, which itself has stirred controversy. But independence is exactly what is needed. People who ask the hard questions are far more likely to uncover the truth than those who prefer to avoid looking “silly” by revisiting assumptions.

I know all too well how unwelcome these questions can be. For years, simply raising concerns about vaccine-related harms has been met with anger and censorship. Yet the scientific case has always been clear to me: if the spike protein drives autoimmune responses in infection, then exposing the population repeatedly through vaccination carries significant risk. That isn’t anti-science—it is science applied logically. Regulators should have insisted on thorough answers to these questions from the beginning.

The review’s terms of reference include evaluating risk–benefit ratios, identifying gaps in knowledge, and even assessing all-cause mortality and disability in relation to vaccination. On paper, this is progress. But if this process ignores three critical areas, it will still fail the public:

Autopsies – Without systematic autopsies on vaccinated individuals, guided by AI to make up for the lack of pathologists, we will remain blind to the real pathology. Embalmers’ Clots – These strange, unexplained clots seen in the post-pandemic era must be investigated in connection to both infection and vaccination. To ignore them is scientific negligence. Spike–Bacteria Interaction – The overlooked ability of spike protein to interact with gut and sinus bacteria, driving toxin-like products and chronic illness, may hold a key to unexplained syndromes.

Without these, even this long-overdue review risks remaining behind the curve.

Some may be frustrated that I keep raising these issues. But the role of science is not to soothe with easy answers—it is to pursue truth, however inconvenient. I have said since 2020 that autoimmune mechanisms would prove central to COVID-19 and its aftermath. Sadly, much of what I predicted is now unfolding.

This CDC review is a step in the right direction, but it must go further. Transparency, comprehensive investigation, and courage are what will begin to rebuild public trust.

For those willing to look ahead, I will continue to share insights—sometimes years before they reach the mainstream. The hidden time bomb of rapid arterial aging is just one such area that demands attention now, not later.

We cannot afford to ignore the lessons of this pandemic. The questions we ask today will shape the health of generations to come.