GEERT IS BOWING OUT NOW (2024) - What Happened?

In a surprising turn of events, Geert Vanden Bossche, the prominent Virologist known for his strong stance on Mass Vaccination risks, has announced he is stepping back in 2024.

The reasons behind his decision to step back are well known, with many questioning what led to the timing of this move. Join us as we delve into the details surrounding Geert sudden departure from the Covid arena and uncover the factors that may have influenced his decision. Stay tuned for a comprehensive analysis of the situation and the implications it may have on the political landscape across the world.

A New Covid STORM – Recognize It or Risk the Consequences

Thursday 18th July, 2024 at 7PM UK time Register Here >

Like SARS-CoV-2, I'm ready for a major change…

Geert is Ready for a Change - July 2024 67.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Despite my best efforts, governments, public health leaders and “expert” scientists continue to misunderstand the dynamic, complex and interrelated consequences that have evolved from their “shot-in-every-arm approach”. This means that in highly C-19 vaccinated populations, the immune escape pandemic is on the brink of transitioning from its chronic phase (long Covid) to its hyperacute phase (enhancement of severe disease) and is therefore likely to escalate excess deaths