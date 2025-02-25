COVID Secrets They're Hiding From You!

I was woken up at 4 a.m. this morning with information so shocking that it has left me reeling. Over the past few years, I have had the privilege of speaking with some of the world's leading scientists, those who refuse to stop investigating the depths of COVID-19’s origins and impact. But today’s revelation is different. It is worse than even I had imagined.

For those who have followed my work, you know that I have always been driven by one question: What if we were never told the whole story? Now, thanks to a group of relentless scientists, we have 6,000 pages of documents that lay bare the full pandemic timeline, from inception to global rollout. And what they reveal is more than just negligence or incompetence; it suggests a deliberate obfuscation of critical facts.

The Discovery That Changes Everything

Within these documents, there is one section that immediately caught my attention—the reference to modified ORFs (Open Reading Frames) 10, 11, and 19 in the SARS-CoV-2 genome. This seemingly minor genetic detail might hold the key to understanding the virus's impact on human biology, particularly its ability to drive unprecedented clotting mechanisms.

🔹 What are ORFs? ORFs are sequences in the viral genome that dictate how proteins are made. While most of the attention has been focused on the spike protein, these other structural components have remained largely in the shadows.

🔹 Why does ORF10 matter? Unlike other coronaviruses, SARS-CoV-2 contains ORF10, a segment with no known function in typical coronaviruses. Scientists initially dismissed it as a harmless anomaly, but new evidence suggests that it may play a critical role in hypercoagulability—the dangerous clotting seen in COVID-19 patients.

🔹 ORF10 and Clotting: The Missing Link? Newly decoded data points to ORF10’s role in disrupting normal fibrinogen breakdown, leading to excessive clot formation. This may explain why so many people—whether from severe infection or post-vaccine reactions—are experiencing devastating cardiovascular effects.

Yadav, Rohitash, et al. "Role of structural and non-structural proteins and therapeutic targets of SARS-CoV-2 for COVID-19." Cells 10.4 (2021): 821.

The Scientists Under Siege

What makes this discovery even more alarming is the response from authorities. The scientists behind this breakthrough are already facing pressure from powerful institutions. Some have been warned not to publish their findings. Others have been contacted by government officials who want access to the data before it goes public.

Even as I share this with you, precautions are being taken. The lead researchers have secured multiple copies of the documents, and in the event that any of them are silenced, the information will immediately be released worldwide. There is no stopping this truth now.

An Unholy Triad: The Birth Of A Plague Wayne's Letter 196KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What This Means for the Future

If the findings on ORF10’s role in coagulation disorders hold true, we are faced with an urgent question: How do we stop it?

1️⃣ New Treatment Pathways – Current therapies focus on reducing inflammation and viral replication, but we now need ORF10 inhibitors to restore normal blood clotting.

2️⃣ Reevaluating Vaccine Strategies – Were booster policies inadvertently fueling immune priming mechanisms that exacerbate clotting risks?

3️⃣ Public Accountability – Who knew about these ORF modifications, and why weren’t we told?

This is not about fear-mongering, it is about transparency. Science cannot function in the dark. Every person deserves to know what they have been exposed to and what measures can be taken to mitigate potential risks.

I refuse to let this critical information be buried, and I know many of you feel the same. If we want answers, we must demand them.