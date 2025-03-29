Are Doctors Now Legally Liable for COVID Vaccine Injuries?

As a physician who has questioned the mainstream COVID-19 narrative since early 2020, I’ve spoken with scientists, researchers, patients, and whistleblowers. But few conversations have struck me as deeply as my recent discussion with Canadian lawyer Lisa Miron. It wasn’t just legally compelling. It was emotionally stirring, intellectually bold, and painfully honest.

Lisa isn’t new to challenging powerful systems. She previously sued the Canadian government over SARS and has since been a fearless voice in the COVID-19 legal landscape. With her background in science and law, and her Substack writings on freedom and public health, she brings clarity to the chaos that many of us feel.

Our conversation began with a simple but unsettling question: Who is responsible for COVID vaccine injuries? Is it the government? Public health officials? Pharmaceutical companies? Or is it doctors?

A recent decision by the European Court of Justice has changed the legal landscape. Although the court dismissed a challenge to remove COVID vaccines from the market, its reasoning included a subtle but powerful shift. It placed doctors at the center of responsibility.

The court stated that doctors were always free to advise against the vaccines and should have issued prescriptions for them. That may sound reasonable until you consider what actually happened.

Many patients never spoke with a physician before receiving the vaccine. The vaccines were handed out in clinics, pharmacies, and online booking centers. These were fast, impersonal systems. There was no meaningful consultation, and certainly no personalized discussion of risks.

Lisa shared how, in Canada, many vaccines were administered without the patient ever seeing a doctor. And yet now, courts are retroactively declaring that physicians had the freedom and responsibility to say no?

It’s a massive shift in accountability. During the pandemic, doctors were not empowered to speak freely. They were silenced, intimidated, and in many cases, punished. Lisa’s upcoming book, World on Mute, explores how speech committees and licensing bodies were used to suppress dissent across the globe.

She showed me internal emails from Canada’s top public health officials. One doctor, after witnessing serious vaccine injuries, wrote a respectful letter to his provincial health leader. The response? They reported him to his licensing board. There was no investigation into the injuries. No follow-up. Just suppression.

This is what Lisa means when she says the system itself is flawed. It was built to silence, not to protect. And now that same system is pointing back at doctors, saying they should have been the ones to warn their patients.

If interpreted the way Lisa suggests, this decision could expose doctors to liability, especially for booster shots administered in clinical settings. The era of anonymous vaccine distribution is over. We are now talking about real patients, real discussions, and real outcomes.

It raises hard questions. Were doctors properly informed about vaccine risks? Did they follow independent science, or were they guided by institutional pressure? Who silenced them when they tried to raise concerns?

Lisa’s point is sobering. When you silence one side of a scientific debate, you become responsible for the consequences. And those consequences are now visible. From menstrual disturbances to cardiac issues, to the strange clots reported by embalmers, there is a growing body of evidence that deserves serious attention.

What’s most disturbing is the double standard. Contaminated lettuce gets pulled off shelves immediately. But we’ve allowed massive public health decisions to go unchecked. The media, licensing boards, and public health agencies all worked together to suppress voices that warned us early.

As a doctor, I’ve had colleagues tell me privately that something isn’t right. They’re seeing unusual patterns. Strange symptoms. Unexpected complications. But they feel trapped. Speaking out is still dangerous.

Lisa believes that physicians, especially those who personally recommended the vaccine in a clinical setting, should now consult with their legal advisors and insurers. More importantly, she believes we need to reclaim the doctor-patient relationship and end the intimidation that has pervaded our profession.

Her book will address how lawyers, politicians, teachers, and even mental health professionals are being silenced through similar mechanisms. What happened to doctors is happening across society.

She calls this the world on mute.

And I agree. If we can’t speak, we can’t heal. If we can’t ask questions, we can’t find answers. And if we can’t challenge authority, then medicine is no longer a science. It’s a script.

To my fellow clinicians: the silence has gone on too long. We need to reclaim our voice, not just for ourselves, but for our patients and for the future of healthcare.

This is the moment to speak.