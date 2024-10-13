What's Hiding in the Autopsy Data of Covid Vaccinated Patients?

As we continue to navigate the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most overlooked areas of research is autopsies. Autopsies provide the most definitive insight into what is happening in the human body after an individual dies, particularly in those who have received COVID-19 vaccinations. Today, I want to shed light on why autopsies are crucial and why the lack of these critical examinations is a disservice to science and public health.

During a recent discussion with Dr. Rory Donnellan (Pathologist) and Dr. Shankara Chetty, we explored the current situation surrounding autopsies and the challenges faced in conducting them. Despite the importance of autopsies, only a small number have been performed on vaccinated individuals, and the reasons behind this are concerning. Many within the medical and scientific communities seem to shy away from autopsies due to fear of reprisals or conflicts of interest, which raises important questions about transparency and accountability.

Autopsies can uncover evidence that other forms of research may overlook. For example, in cases where young, healthy individuals suddenly die after vaccination, conducting thorough autopsies can reveal whether conditions like myocarditis, aortic dissections, or other inflammatory responses are linked to the vaccine. Without this data, we’re left in the dark, unable to fully understand the risks and benefits of these treatments.

The medical community must embrace autopsy research, not suppress it. Families, too, can play a role in demanding autopsies in cases of sudden or unexplained deaths. Only by facing these truths head-on can we hope to navigate this pandemic in a way that respects science, public health, and transparency.

Key Insights from the Interview :

00:01:35 – Introduction to the discussion on autopsies and the vaccinated cohort

00:02:07 – The scarcity of autopsy studies despite their significance

00:03:06 – Autopsies as the equivalent of forensic audits, uncovering undeniable truths

00:06:09 – The detailed process of an autopsy and how tissue samples provide insights

00:09:00 – The growing evidence of new, unusual symptoms post-vaccination

00:16:00 – Fear of reprisals and censorship in the scientific community preventing necessary research

00:25:48 – The importance of tracking vaccination status in autopsy reports

00:29:01 – Case studies and findings of spike protein deposits in blood vessels

00:33:00 – The need for more thorough investigations into sudden, unexplained deaths

00:42:05 – Histology findings revealing the lack of long-lived plasma cells post-mRNA vaccination