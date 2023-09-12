Vejon COVID-19 Review

Vejon COVID-19 Review

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3
1

Vascular Dementia and the Spike Protein

Looking at some of the potential mechanisms for brain damage.
Dr Philip McMillan's avatar
Dr Philip McMillan
Sep 12, 2023
3
1
Share

Look out for the upcoming Free Webinar:

Dementia – The Impact of COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination
Thursday 14th September at 19:00 PM UK time

Register here!

Draft Agenda (subject to change)

  • Section 1: Types of Dementia

  • Section 2: Cholinergic Deficit in Dementia

  • Section 3: Importance of Brain Atrophy

  • Section 4: Focus on Alzheimer’s Disease

  • Section 5: Blood and Radiology Investigations

  • Section 6: Current Medication

  • Section 7: Future Treatment

Q&A Session (5 minutes)

Open the floor for questions. Address inquiries related to the webinar content, including COVID-19, vaccines, and dementia.

Please support my research efforts by subscribing to Vejon Health Substack. Your support allows me to continue bringing you my insights in a timely and effective way.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Philip McMillan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture