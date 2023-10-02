Truth behind the discovery of mRNA Vaccines

The world has been intoxicated by the success of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 (Pfizer and Moderna), a technology that has been over 30 years in the making. Whilst giving credit to the researchers and scientists developing the technology, let us not forget the brilliant minds that envisioned the ideas.

Robert Malone MD, MS first invented the idea of mRNA vaccination in 1986 while a graduate student at the SALK Institute.

The opportunities that exist for this technology are extensive but those opportunities also comes with challenges and risks.

Who best to predict the future than the original creator of the idea?

Join us for this fascinating discussion.

Under normal circumstances, a Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology takes over 25 years between publication and recognition.

Why the urgency with mRNA technology?

Article by Lilly Tozer:

Scientists are waiting longer than ever to receive a Nobel

Nobel Press Release >

What political issues could be influencing the Nobel committee?

In June 2021 I had the immense pleasure to interview Robert Malone MD who was the original inspiration for the subsequent developments for mRNA vaccines.

Should he have been acknowledged in the process?