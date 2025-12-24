Wishing you a Merry Christmas 2025

Christmas and New Year are times of connection. They are also, quietly, a time when winter asks more of us than we realise. Energy dips with, illness circulating. Some people arrive smiling, already tired.

I’ve been encouraging two simple habits this winter, not as rules, and certainly not as guarantees, but as small acts of care we can share with one another.

The first is vitamin D.

In summer, sunlight does a lot of quiet work for us. In winter, especially here in the UK, that support disappears. Vitamin D isn’t a “boost”, it’s a baseline nutrient that helps the nose, throat, and immune system function as they should. If you already take it in winter, that’s sensible. If you don’t, this is the season to consider it.

The second is humming.

Gentle humming through the nose does something surprisingly real to the upper airway. It supports the part of the body where winter viruses usually arrive first. It’s not about singing well, it’s about resonance and breathing. Thirty seconds is enough.

This year, I’ve been calling it The Christmas Hum.

Once a day, or when family and friends gather, just close the mouth and hum gently for half a minute. Silent Night works beautifully, but any slow, familiar tune will do. You can do it before dinner, while the kettle boils, or as a quiet pause together.

Vitamin D works quietly in the background.

Humming works immediately, right where it matters most in winter.

Neither is magic.

But together, they’re a low-cost, low-risk way of reducing vulnerability, for yourself, and for the people you care about.

As we move from Christmas into the New Year, I hope you find small ways to be gentle, with yourself, and with those around you. Care doesn’t have to be loud to matter.

Wishing you a calm and steady end to the year.