Why the next phase of the Pandemic demands Preparation, not Denial

As we began our first interview of 2026, I was clear about one thing: I do not believe this will be an easy year. Not because of speculation or fear, but because the signals I’m seeing clinically and biologically suggest that many of the consequences of the pandemic are still unfolding (timecodes below).

There was no one better to explore this with than Dr. Shankara Chetty. He recognised early that COVID was not primarily a respiratory disease but a disorder of immune dysregulation. Using a simple, physiologically grounded approach with steroids and antihistamines, he treated thousands of patients and prevented all of them from progressing to oxygen dependency. His outcomes were never disproven. They were simply ignored.

This conversation was not about revisiting old arguments. It was about understanding where we are now and what that means for the year ahead.

COVID Is Still Here, but It No Longer Announces Itself

One of the most striking changes Dr. Chetty described is how subtly COVID now presents. The classic flu-like illness is often absent. Instead, people experience a brief headache, a transient sore throat without visible inflammation, or mild fatigue that resolves quickly. Days or weeks later, something else appears—neuropathy, gut dysfunction, joint inflammation, clotting events, or neurological symptoms.

By then, COVID is no longer part of the story in anyone’s mind.

Dr. Chetty described current Omicron variants as neurotropic. Patients are presenting with nerve-related symptoms before any clear inflammatory response. Blood tests are often normal. Imaging reassures falsely. The result is a growing population of patients who feel unwell but are told there is nothing wrong.

Immune Dysregulation and the Problem of “Normal” Tests

One case he shared has stayed with me. A man presenting two years after vaccination with constant focal seizures affecting his head and face. Extensive investigations had found nothing. He was deteriorating, not improving.

When Dr. Chetty treated him for immune dysregulation and mast cell amplification, the improvement was rapid and dramatic. When symptoms rebounded, the issue was not misdiagnosis but duration. Chronic immune activation requires sustained treatment, not short protocol-driven courses.

This highlights a growing problem in medicine: we are using diagnostic frameworks designed for acute disease to assess chronic immune dysfunction. When tests look “normal,” patients are dismissed, even as their lives fall apart.

Weak Points and Repetition Patterns

Every patient, Dr. Chetty explained, has a weak point. For some it is the brain, for others the lungs, gut, joints, or microvasculature. Each reinfection triggers the same pathway. The reaction is consistent but individual.

Patients are rarely taught to recognise these patterns. Clinicians are rarely encouraged to look for them. Yet this is where early intervention matters most.

If someone is not fully back to themselves within a week of a viral illness, that should raise suspicion. That window is where damage can still be mitigated.

Vaccination, Reinfection, and Cumulative Exposure

We also discussed the complexity introduced by vaccination. Some vaccinated patients experience abrupt worsening on day two or three of reinfection—what Dr. Chetty describes as pathogenic priming. Others do not. Unvaccinated patients often follow a different trajectory.

The challenge now is cumulative exposure. Infection, vaccination, reinfection, boosting—each adds another layer of immune stimulation. For some individuals, this becomes the tipping point into chronic dysfunction.

Because Omicron often appears mild, the initiating event is missed. The immune cascade that follows is not.

A Dangerous Phase for Medicine

One of the most sobering parts of our discussion was the ethical position medicine now finds itself in. When systems are rigidly protocol-driven, it can become safer for a doctor to do nothing than to act. We saw this during COVID, when early treatment was discouraged and patients were told to wait until they were sick enough to justify intervention.

Evidence-based medicine was never meant to replace clinical expertise or innovation. Yet fear, regulation, and institutional capture have pushed many clinicians into silence. Patients are paying the price.

What 2026 Is Likely to Bring

Looking ahead, neither of us expects dramatic headlines. Instead, we anticipate more of the same, but at greater scale: rising chronic illness, immune exhaustion, metabolic disease, autoimmune conditions, cancers, strokes, and unexplained deaths.

Because these outcomes are diverse, they are easy to dismiss as unrelated. But the underlying pathophysiology is shared.

Dr. Chetty believes 2026 may be a year of realignment—when enough people are affected that denial becomes impossible. When health, not narratives, forces change.

Preparation Is Not Panic

Preparation does not mean fear. It means awareness. Understanding how your body reacts. Recognising when recovery has not truly happened. Knowing that lingering symptoms weeks after a viral illness are not normal and should never be ignored.

This conversation reinforced why I continue to have these discussions. Not because they are comfortable, but because they are necessary.

Timecodes

0:00 – Welcome & why this first interview of 2026 matters

2:10 – Why 2026 is unlikely to be a stable or “post-pandemic” year

4:30 – Who Dr. Shankara Chetty is and why his outcomes matter

7:15 – COVID has changed: why Omicron no longer looks like a typical virus

10:05 – Neurotropic symptoms, subtle infections, and delayed deterioration

13:40 – Immune dysregulation explained: mast cells, macrophages, and cycles

17:25 – The concept of “weak points” and why each person reacts differently

21:10 – Vaccinated vs unvaccinated patterns emerging in reinfection

25:05 – Persistent spike protein and cumulative immune exposure

29:20 – Case study: seizures, vaccines, and dramatic recovery

34:45 – Microclotting, silent ischemia, and sudden cardiac events

39:10 – Why normal tests don’t mean normal health anymore

44:20 – When protocol-driven medicine fails patients

49:30 – Excess mortality, denial, and why the dots aren’t being connected

55:10 – What preparation actually means for individuals in 2026

1:00:20 – Final reflections: awakening, responsibility, and what comes next