Why the New French Study on COVID Vaccines Got It Wrong

Over the past few years, I’ve become used to unusual scientific claims. But every now and then a study appears that stops me in my tracks—not because of its insight, but because its conclusions feel completely disconnected from what the real world is showing us. A recent population-level study from France falls squarely into this category.

According to the authors, vaccinated adults aged 18 to 59 have lower all-cause mortality than unvaccinated adults—not just from illness, not just from respiratory disease, but from nearly every possible cause of death. When I first read the findings, I said in my recording, half in disbelief;

“If you are vaccinated, you are protected from literally everything—you can’t make this stuff up.”

The study claims protection from transport accidents, drownings, falls, suicide, and self-inflicted injuries. Every category shows the vaccinated cohort doing better. If taken literally, this would make the COVID vaccine the most powerful health intervention ever discovered. But none of it aligns with the mortality data we’ve seen over the past four years.

Semenzato, Laura, et al. “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and 4-Year All-Cause Mortality Among Adults Aged 18 to 59 Years in France.” JAMA Network Open 8.12 (2025): e2546822-e2546822.

1. The Results Don’t Match Reality

When I step back and examine the actual mortality figures from France between 2016 and 2024, the pattern is clear. Mortality rises sharply in 2020, stays high in 2021, increases again in 2022, dips only slightly in 2023, and rises again in 2024. That is not the pattern you would expect from a society that has supposedly received sweeping, population-wide protection from death.

“If the vaccines were stopping so many people dying, mortality should drop significantly below the trend line… that’s not what has happened.”

And that remains the central contradiction. If vaccinated people are as protected as the study claims, then the unvaccinated would have to be dying at catastrophic rates to keep national mortality elevated. But we see no such collapse in the unvaccinated population.

When expected mortality and real-world mortality diverge this dramatically, it isn’t the population data that’s wrong. It’s the study.

Independent Analysis looking at documented deaths versus anticipated

2. Why the Study’s Methods Create an Illusion of Protection

One of the first issues I noticed is that the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups in the study are fundamentally different. People who are vaccinated tend to be more health-engaged, more trusting of medical systems, more socioeconomically stable, and more connected to healthcare services. Meanwhile, the unvaccinated cohort tends to include groups with higher baseline risk: those in deprived regions, those who avoid healthcare, and those living in more precarious circumstances.

These studies are built on the assumption that vaccines cannot be part of the mortality problem:

“They will accept that COVID infection is causing the problem, but they will not accept that the COVID vaccination campaign has anything to do with it.”

When researchers start from that assumption and then compare two fundamentally different populations, the results say more about those differences than about the intervention being studied.

Another major concern is what appears to be an “immortal time” period baked into the study design. Early deaths after vaccination are often excluded, while early deaths among the unvaccinated are included. I don’t need to be a statistician to recognise how this creates an artificial protective signal.

“I don’t know if I can trust it. Sadly, I don’t know if I can trust it.”

Perhaps the biggest red flag, however, is the claim that vaccination protects against accidents, injuries, drowning, and suicide. These are events driven by behaviour, socioeconomic conditions, and mental health—not virology. When a study shows protection from outcomes that a vaccine cannot possibly influence, it is not revealing a miraculous medical effect. It is revealing bias in the methods.

Selected section from Table 2 in the paper

3. Global Patterns Contradict the Study’s Claims

I also cannot ignore the larger global context. Some of the lowest-vaccinated regions in the world—Haiti at 2.7%, Papua New Guinea at 4.5%—show no significant mortality signals. Meanwhile, the most heavily vaccinated countries are seeing persistent excess mortality.

“Something doesn’t make sense.”

If the French study were correct, the global pattern should be the opposite. But it isn’t. This is yet another sign that the study’s conclusions reflect methodological artefacts rather than biological truth.

4. The Deeper Problem: Silence, Incentives, and the Fear of Being Honest

What troubled me even more than the study itself was the silence surrounding it. In the UK, recent reporting revealed that ethics advisors who raised concerns about pandemic policies were allegedly sidelined or told to stop putting things in writing. This is not a small detail—it reflects a cultural shift where difficult questions become inconvenient, and where protecting institutions takes precedence over protecting the public.

In the transcript, I put it bluntly: “I don’t think anybody is going to be honest anymore… this is now about everybody trying to protect themselves.” And this is exactly what I fear. When honesty becomes dangerous, silence becomes the norm. Flawed studies pass unchallenged. Mortality trends are dismissed without scrutiny. And the public is left with narratives that do not match reality.

I warned that if people accept studies like the French one uncritically, someone will eventually argue that mandates should return.

“Just keep on vaccinating them, they will be protected against all-cause mortality.”

That is the logical end-point of accepting results divorced from reality.

So what is the way forward? For me, it comes down to proper autopsies—true pathological investigation. These would reveal the immune dysregulation and vascular effects directly, making it impossible to hide behind flawed population statistics. But as I also said, “They will never do them.” The findings would be too uncomfortable, too revealing, too disruptive to an already fragile narrative.

In the end this is something from the heart: “I’ll try to keep awareness of it. Nobody else seems to care.” And that is exactly why I continue speaking, analysing, and asking difficult questions. Because confronting uncomfortable truths is the only way we will ever begin to protect the population properly.

I don’t expect popularity for saying these things. But science isn’t meant to be comfortable—it’s meant to be honest. And right now, honesty is the one thing we need most.