Over the past few years, I’ve tried to ask questions that others hesitate to raise—especially when they touch on uncomfortable truths. My recent dive into Japan’s post-COVID health data may be one of the most important yet.

Japan stands out. With high vaccination uptake and a distinct health profile, it offers a unique lens into the long-term consequences of mass vaccination and virus circulation. But what I found in the data isn’t being discussed—and worse, it seems LinkedIn doesn’t want it to be seen.

This topic has been censored twice in the past few days!

Japanese Data Reveals Vaccine Mortality Spike Dr Philip McMillan · Jul 17 I wasn't planning to speak as I am currently travelling, but sometimes the information is too urgent to wait. What I came across was a presentation from Japan that I believe could be a turning point in our understanding of vaccine safety—if we're brave enough to confront it.

None of these conclusions are final—but they demand open, transparent scientific dialogue.

Instead, we’re seeing something else: a tightening grip on information. My original post on this topic was removed without warning. Other recent posts are being quietly restricted. It seems the platform’s moderators are more concerned with narrative alignment than scientific inquiry.

But silence isn’t science.

The Japan data deserves examination—not deletion. If these patterns hold true, they could reshape our understanding of how COVID—and our response to it—continues to shape global health.

Why This Matters:

If we ignore early warning signs, we rob ourselves of the chance to course correct. Science must be curious, skeptical, and open—even when the answers are difficult. Especially when they are.