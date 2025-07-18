Why the Japan COVID Data Should Have Everyone Paying Attention
Subtle signals. Stark implications. And the growing silence surrounding inconvenient science.
Over the past few years, I’ve tried to ask questions that others hesitate to raise—especially when they touch on uncomfortable truths. My recent dive into Japan’s post-COVID health data may be one of the most important yet.
Japan stands out. With high vaccination uptake and a distinct health profile, it offers a unique lens into the long-term consequences of mass vaccination and virus circulation. But what I found in the data isn’t being discussed—and worse, it seems LinkedIn doesn’t want it to be seen.
This topic has been censored twice in the past few days!
None of these conclusions are final—but they demand open, transparent scientific dialogue.
Instead, we’re seeing something else: a tightening grip on information. My original post on this topic was removed without warning. Other recent posts are being quietly restricted. It seems the platform’s moderators are more concerned with narrative alignment than scientific inquiry.
But silence isn’t science.
The Japan data deserves examination—not deletion. If these patterns hold true, they could reshape our understanding of how COVID—and our response to it—continues to shape global health.
Why This Matters:
If we ignore early warning signs, we rob ourselves of the chance to course correct. Science must be curious, skeptical, and open—even when the answers are difficult. Especially when they are.
The more they tighten the information the more we all know what’s wrong.
Censorship is a great truth marker.
I remain convinced Pharma is committing a slow suicide by acting in this manner.
They should, I suggest, embrace RFK junior to establish public trust but clearly that won’t happen so public trust just steadily erodes.
The depth of corruption is too deep.
I’ve lost all faith in the health system and I come from a medical family.
The Dark forces will stop at nothing to keep culling the useless eaters that are starting to wake up to there narrative! Thank you Dr. For trying to save humanity!!!!!!!😁