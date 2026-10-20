The news that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli has generated more than the usual sports-injury coverage. Within hours, large numbers of people on social media were asking whether this had anything to do with COVID-19 vaccination. The response from many medical commentators was immediate and absolute: the idea is ridiculous, the man had a calf injury and flew long-haul, end of discussion.

I understand why that reaction is so strong. Linking every clotting event to vaccination years earlier is not scientific. But I also understand why a portion of the public keeps asking the question. When I look at population-level hospital data rather than individual anecdotes, the picture is not as simple as “nothing has changed.”

Reconstructing What Actually Happened

The official timeline is clear enough. On 4 October, Hurts was cleated in the left calf during a game. Four days later he asked for treatment because the calf was still painful. The next day the team flew to London. After arrival, an ultrasound showed a superficial vein thrombosis. He was cleared to play, told that activity was beneficial, and started the following day against the Jaguars. After the return flight, a follow-up ultrasound on 14 October showed the clot had moved. Further imaging then confirmed deep vein thrombosis and clots in both lungs. Anticoagulation began and his season ended.

That sequence is medically coherent on its face. Trauma plus long-haul flights is a classic combination for converting a limited superficial clot into something more serious. Superficial thrombophlebitis is often managed without immediate anticoagulation when it is confined and not close to the deep system. The decision to keep him playing is therefore defensible on the information available at the time in London.

What is less comfortable is the speed and extent of the progression. Multiple bilateral pulmonary emboli do not usually arise from a single small superficial clot in a few days, even with flights. It is more consistent with a deeper clot already being present or forming rapidly around the time of the outbound flight, with embolisation occurring on the return. The initial ultrasound may simply have missed the deeper component—an occurrence that is well recognised and one reason follow-up imaging is recommended.

What the Hospital Data Shows

When a case like this appears, I do not stop at the individual story. I have access to hospital episode statistics for England covering roughly twenty million data points from 2016 to 2026. I extracted the codes for pulmonary embolism and related thrombotic diagnoses and looked at the ten-year trend.

Pulmonary embolism admissions rose through the pandemic period and have remained substantially above the pre-pandemic baseline. They have flattened recently, but they have not returned to earlier levels. More striking is the rise in pulmonary embolism coded with cor pulmonale—evidence of increased pressure on the right side of the heart. That particular presentation continues to climb.

Not every clotting code is behaving the same way. Some codes for lower-limb deep vein thrombosis have flattened or are declining. The pattern is not a uniform increase in all clots; it is a shift toward more significant pulmonary events. When I break the pulmonary embolism data by age, another anomaly appears: the 0–17 age group shows a peak in 2025 that stands out against the background. Older age groups have also risen, while some middle-aged bands peaked earlier and have begun to fall.

These are crude hospital admission figures. They do not prove causation, and they are not adjusted for every possible confounder. But they are large enough that the directional change is difficult to dismiss as noise. The post-pandemic period looks different from the years that preceded it.

Source: NHS England Hospital Episode Statistics, Admitted Patient Care, primary and all-diagnosis 3- and 4-character tables, 2016/17 to 2025/26. FCE = finished consultant episode; FAE = finished admission episode. Prepared by McMillan Research International.

The Question the Public Is Actually Asking

The public is not primarily asking whether Jalen Hurts’ specific clot was caused by a vaccine he received in 2021. Most people understand that a calf injury and two long flights provide a sufficient proximal explanation. What they are asking is whether the background risk of clinically important clotting has risen in the years since the pandemic, and whether that rise is more pronounced in people who received the spike-protein-based vaccines.

That is a legitimate epidemiological question. The spike protein is known to interact with the endothelium and with clotting pathways. Microclotting phenomena, including amyloid-like fibrin structures that can incorporate spike protein, have been described in long COVID cohorts. If a substantial fraction of the population carries low-level endothelial or microclotting changes, then ordinary risk factors—trauma, immobility, dehydration—could more readily tip people into macroscopic events. In that framing, Hurts is not a unique case; he is an example of a lower threshold for progression under common stressors.

The difficulty is that the data needed to test this cleanly—hospitalisation rates stratified by vaccination status and timing—have not been released in a transparent, usable form in most jurisdictions. In their absence, two things happen. One group treats every clotting event as proof of vaccine harm. Another group treats any suggestion of elevated post-pandemic risk as conspiracy thinking. Neither position is satisfactory when the raw admission numbers show a persistent shift.

Thursday, 22 October 2026 at 19:00 PM UK time >

What Should Happen Next

I am not arguing that every athlete with a pulmonary embolism has a vaccine-related problem. I am arguing that the population pattern is real enough to deserve proper study rather than reassurance by assertion. The same datasets that show the rise in pulmonary embolism can be linked to vaccination records in countries that hold both. That analysis should be done, published with methods that others can scrutinise, and updated as more years of data accumulate.

Until that occurs, the public will continue to fill the gap with the only information available to them: individual high-profile cases, residual distrust from earlier statements that later proved incomplete, and the visible fact that certain clotting presentations have not returned to baseline. Dismissing the question does not reduce the number of people asking it. It only confirms their impression that the institutions prefer not to look.

The Hurts case itself will resolve with anticoagulation and time. The larger pattern will not. If the elevated rates of significant pulmonary embolism persist, or if the age-specific anomalies continue, the pressure for stratified data will only increase. That is the conversation the numbers are already starting.