Why the Furin Cleavage Site Still Demands an Explanation - Interview from Nov 2022

I have never been satisfied with explanations that ask me to stop looking just when the biology becomes interesting. This interview was done over 3 and a half years ago but still remains relevant today.

From the earliest days of COVID-19, one feature of SARS-CoV-2 stood out: the furin cleavage site in the spike protein. This was not a trivial detail buried in the genome. It sat at a functionally critical location, shaping how spike is processed and how efficiently the virus enters human cells.

When I first discussed this with Professor Bala Ambati, Professor Bruce Uhal, and Dr Shankara Chetty, what struck me was not that they had solved the origin question. They had not. What struck me was the discipline of their approach: look carefully, ask hard questions, and refuse to pretend an unusual finding becomes normal simply because it is inconvenient.

Ambati, Balamurali K., et al. “MSH3 homology and potential recombination link to SARS-CoV-2 furin cleavage site.” Frontiers in Virology (2022): 10.

The Insert That Changed the Biology

Genetic code is an instruction set. Point mutations are spelling changes — small, scattered, constant.

The furin cleavage site is not a spelling mistake. It is an insertion. A whole sentence dropped into a paragraph, changing what the paragraph does.

In SARS-CoV-2, this insertion encodes the PRRA motif at the S1/S2 junction of spike. That matters because furin and related proteases are present across many tissues. When spike is cleaved here, the virus’s ability to fuse with cells changes and tissue tropism may broaden. The Ambati paper notes that this site differentiates SARS-CoV-2 from its known sarbecovirus relatives and is linked in experimental models to transmission, tropism, and disease severity.

That does not prove artificial origin. But it makes the site biologically important.

The BLAST Search That Opened the Door

Professor Ambati’s group did what scientists should do. They searched the sequence. A BLAST search asks a simple question: where else does this genetic phrase appear?

The result was striking. A 19-nucleotide region encompassing the furin cleavage site showed a 100% reverse-complement match to a proprietary sequence in a 2016 patent associated with oncology-related proteins and peptides. That 19-nucleotide stretch includes the dibasic arginine-arginine coding that makes the cleavage site potent.

The published paper identifies the match as a codon-optimised sequence related to human MSH3, a mismatch-repair gene. The authors were careful. They did not claim engineering. They said the finding was “highly unusual” and required further investigation.

That distinction matters.

Why MSH3 Matters

MSH3 is part of the cellular machinery that corrects genetic errors. What makes this interesting is not the sequence overlap alone. Overexpression or manipulation of mismatch-repair pathways could, in principle, alter cellular susceptibility to viral infection or open unusual recombination possibilities.

The Ambati paper proposes a copy-choice recombination mechanism: a SARS-like virus replicating in a cell could acquire a short sequence from an overexpressed MSH3-related RNA template. This is a hypothesis, not proof. But it is biologically intelligible, not a wild claim.

This is where the public conversation failed. Instead of “This is unusual; let us investigate it properly,” too many voices effectively said, “Do not look there.”

That is not science. That is narrative protection.

What the Finding Does and Does Not Prove

I want to be clear.

This finding does not prove SARS-CoV-2 was engineered. It does not prove deliberate design. It does not prove any specific company, laboratory, or research programme inserted the sequence.

But it does challenge lazy certainty.

It shows the furin cleavage site deserves serious scrutiny. It shows the origin debate cannot be reduced to slogans. It shows sequence anomalies tied to major functional effects should be investigated, not dismissed.

When a virus emerges with unusual transmissibility, a unique furin cleavage site among its close relatives, and a sequence feature that maps unexpectedly to a proprietary human-codon-optimised MSH3-related sequence, the responsible response is disciplined investigation, not ridicule.

The Larger Problem

The broader issue is not the furin cleavage site alone. It is how science behaved under pressure.

COVID-19 exposed a weakness in modern science: uncomfortable questions can be treated as reputational threats rather than scientific opportunities. Once an institutional narrative forms, contradictory observations are not always tested fairly. Sometimes they are managed.

That is dangerous.

If SARS-CoV-2 was natural, we still need to understand how such an unusual functional insertion arose and why the pre-market zoonotic trail remains incomplete. If it was laboratory-associated, we need transparency about the research pathways that made such a virus possible. Either way, the answer matters.

Why This Still Matters Now

Some will say this is history. I disagree.

Origins are not about blame. Origins tell us what kind of biological event we are dealing with. If this virus acquired enhanced entry biology through natural evolution, we need to understand the ecological pathway. If through laboratory-associated mechanisms, we need to understand the research pathway. Both shape future pandemic prevention.

The furin cleavage site remains one of the central clues. Not because it answers everything, but because it refuses to fit comfortably into the simplified story we were handed.

That is precisely why I keep looking.

Science does not advance by protecting consensus. It advances by following the anomaly until it either disappears or reveals something we were not prepared to see.