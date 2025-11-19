Vejon COVID-19 Review

Vejon COVID-19 Review

User's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
4h

Interesting. Cured is generally considered to be "the virus is gone." But the damage is still there - and when the damage is sensed or exacerbated, we, in our confusion think "the virus is back."

1 reply by Dr Philip McMillan
Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
2hEdited

Sorry to hear such is the case (sincerely) for those suffering repeated disease. I had COVID once early on with no notable issues, despite never getting injected (shocker, right?). Some individuals I know well have in fact become ill repeatedly, quite badly in a number of cases last year, and I know they were all injected because they told everyone back when they believed getting COVID injections was a good idea (two I know STILL believe it). So far this year only one has become quite ill (one of the two true believers), and I hope the others stay healthy. Maybe the damage will heal with time.

