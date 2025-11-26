One of the most important tools for understanding population health is annual mortality. Before the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) routinely published UK-wide death totals — a simple, consolidated figure showing how many people died in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland each year.

But after 2021, that familiar UK total quietly disappeared.

There was no announcement, no public consultation, and no discussion in Parliament. Suddenly, each nation published its own figures — and the public could no longer see the combined UK pattern without reconstructing it themselves.

The question is straightforward:

Why did UK-wide mortality reporting stop? And what does this mean for understanding what has happened to the population since the pandemic began?

The ONS is often assumed to be the UK’s national statistical body. In practice:

ONS covers England & Wales

NRS covers Scotland

NISRA covers Northern Ireland

The UK total existed only because ONS voluntarily combined datasets from all three nations. When the publication framework that supported that work (“Vital Statistics in the UK”) was phased out after 2021, the UK total fell away with it.

There was no statutory obligation to keep producing it.

This is why the disappearance happened quietly, without debate or ministerial oversight.

The pandemic widened differences between national reporting systems

Producing a single UK number requires aligning three different systems:

registration delays

coding rules

certification formats

reporting timelines

During the pandemic, these diverged significantly. Scotland made certification changes sooner. Northern Ireland had different backlog patterns. England & Wales were producing rapid weekly surveillance rather than harmonised annual tables.

The effort needed to consolidate the data increased dramatically — at the same time ONS was under pressure to expand real-time COVID surveillance.

The UK total was not discontinued by decree; it simply fell outside ONS’s statutory remit and was no longer prioritised.

None of this explains the more important issue: persistent excess deaths

While the structural reasons for discontinuing UK-wide reporting are clear, the public health consequence is something different:

It is now harder for the public to see the whole mortality picture.

To understand what has happened since 2021, we have to look at the data nation by nation, starting with the most complete and consistent dataset we have: England & Wales.

And when we do, something becomes immediately obvious.

The 2015–2019 trendline shows what “normal” mortality looks like

Between 2015 and 2019, deaths in England & Wales followed a very modest upward trend:

Trendline increase: ~2,867 deaths per year

Average deaths: ~532,000 per year

No sharp jumps, no structural breaks

This is what a stable, ageing population looks like.

It is also the correct baseline for evaluating what should have happened if the pandemic had resolved cleanly after 2021.

Using that trendline, we can model what deaths should have looked like in a normal, resolved-post-pandemic scenario:

2022 expected: ~512,500

2023 expected: ~515,000

2024 expected: ~551,000

These numbers incorporate the well-established mortality displacement seen after major mortality shocks — a temporary deficit, not an ongoing rise.

This is not a controversial model.

It is standard demography.

The actual numbers tell a very different story

Actual deaths in England & Wales:

2022: 589,293

2023: 570,845

2024: 568,613

Instead of a mortality deficit, we see substantial, persistent excess mortality.

This is not a mild deviation.

It is a multi-year divergence from trend, occurring after the acute pandemic period ended.

There is no reasonable statistical interpretation in which this is “normal” or “expected.”

And yet, official messaging repeatedly insisted that excess deaths were not happening.

The political consequences of denying excess mortality

This issue became so contentious that a sitting British MP, Andrew Bridgen, lost his seat after repeatedly asking the government to investigate the causes of ongoing excess deaths.

Whether one agrees with his politics or not is irrelevant.

An elected representative asked legitimate public-health questions, and the official response was:

Excess deaths are not occurring.

The data shows the opposite.

When England & Wales deaths are compared to the 2015–2019 trendline — the most objective baseline available — the elevation is unmistakable.

Dismissing this reality has undermined public trust and delayed meaningful scientific inquiry.

The key question: what is causing ongoing excess mortality?

If COVID alone explains the elevation, then we must ask:

Why are deaths still elevated if severe COVID is not rising in parallel?

Which cohorts are most affected?

Is excess mortality concentrated in the vaccinated, the unvaccinated, or both?

Are repeated COVID reinfections causing chronic health effects, especially in vaccinated cohorts?

Are there long-term cardiovascular or immunological consequences that have not been fully assessed?

These questions are not fringe.

They are not political.

They are epidemiological.

They demand open, transparent analysis — not dismissal.

The responsibility of science

Science does not advance by avoiding uncomfortable data.

It advances by examining it rigorously, repeatedly, and without prejudice.

We need:

comprehensive investigations into age-specific mortality

transparent data on causes of death

careful evaluation of long-term outcomes after COVID and vaccination

acknowledgement that the post-2021 mortality pattern is not normal

independence in both analysis and communication

The public deserves answers, and researchers deserve the freedom to ask questions without being ostracised or censored.

If excess deaths persist for years after the acute pandemic ended, the scientific community must be willing to confront that fact honestly.

Anything less is a failure of public health leadership.